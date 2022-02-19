Modifiers Update (Patch 1.5)

Modifiers

Spice up a playthrough with an assortment of game modifications.

Modifications can only be changed on a fresh save file, and will lock in once the player has left the start room.

New Game Plus

Start the game with all the base game abilities unlocked.

The first three bosses can be fought in any order before accessing the trash zone.

Does not unlock any upgrades.

Random Enemies

Enemies will be replaced by another random enemy.

Enemy population will change each time you revisit a room.

Immortal Enemies

Enemies cannot die.

They will still be stunned by damage.

Broken Doors

Door panels no longer function, and will not open doors.

Trash Collector

Each enemy must be destroyed before the final boss can be attempted.

Enemies will respawn after being killed, but will not change the counter if destroyed again.

Notes

Any modifiers will disable leaderboards.

New Game Plus will disable achievements.

All modifiers are intended for use in the base game, however some will continue to be active when travelling to the Salvation.

Immortal Enemies and Trash Collector can be active at the same time, the enemy will count towards the total once it has been dealt the amount of damage that would normally destroy it.

Tweaks

A black background has been added to the menu to improve visibility.

High clarity explosion visuals can be selected from the menu.

Bullets can now be fired with the right trigger, as well as the bumper.

Mild clarity improvements for leaderboards.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to clip into the edge of narrow ground segments.

Covered up a few remaining visible seems between zones.

Prevent menu indicator colour disappearing when selecting a non-selectable menu item.