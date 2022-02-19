[New build - DEFAULT] 22w07b: Space stations custom generation

It is now possible to test and tweak the space station procedural generation algorithm.

New options have been added into the Entity Codex window:

new Station Generation sub-tab (new UI feature)

new "Generate Station" and "Clear Stastion" buttons to test the feature. Module spawned wont be saved.

"Station Generation Enabled" attribute: mandatory for the first module used by the algo.

"Station Module Count Min Range" and Max range. Will help the algo determine when to stop the algorithm.

"Module Min Max" property: you can add several of these to ensure a specific number of module will be spawned.

"Spawn weight": the weight factor modifier to be used by the algo when this module is shortlisted for a spawn.

"Force Upward": if set at true then algo will ensure this module will align its up direction with the station.

Additionally a new property have been added at the level of the Docking Port Config brick:

Connector type: this can be set at Universal (default), Female or Male.

Universal dock will dock to other universal, while male will require a female port and vice-versa.

Other features:

Station will spawn with the sun closer to the zenith.

Standard Interplanetary station modules and generation have been updated.

More modules from SI and even a brand new station will follow soon!

Community Suggestions:

#4242 Thruster is renamed Lightcruise Engine.

Hotfixes:

#4582 #4567 Raycast issue in some case on new entities.

Thanks for playing!