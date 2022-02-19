[New build - DEFAULT] 22w07b: Space stations custom generation

It is now possible to test and tweak the space station procedural generation algorithm.
New options have been added into the Entity Codex window:
- new Station Generation sub-tab (new UI feature)
- new "Generate Station" and "Clear Stastion" buttons to test the feature. Module spawned wont be saved.
- "Station Generation Enabled" attribute: mandatory for the first module used by the algo.
- "Station Module Count Min Range" and Max range. Will help the algo determine when to stop the algorithm.
- "Module Min Max" property: you can add several of these to ensure a specific number of module will be spawned.
- "Spawn weight": the weight factor modifier to be used by the algo when this module is shortlisted for a spawn.
- "Force Upward": if set at true then algo will ensure this module will align its up direction with the station.
Additionally a new property have been added at the level of the Docking Port Config brick:
Connector type: this can be set at Universal (default), Female or Male.
Universal dock will dock to other universal, while male will require a female port and vice-versa.
Other features:
- Station will spawn with the sun closer to the zenith.
- Standard Interplanetary station modules and generation have been updated.
- More modules from SI and even a brand new station will follow soon!
Community Suggestions:
- #4242 Thruster is renamed Lightcruise Engine.
Hotfixes:
- #4582 #4567 Raycast issue in some case on new entities.
Thanks for playing!
