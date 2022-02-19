 Skip to content

Guntech 2 update for 19 February 2022

Guntech 2.13 progress saving fixed, per-level leaderboards added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We launched Guntech 2 with a really unfortunate bug - it would wipe out your previous progress when you started a new game. This didn't happen for all users, and of course, it didn't happen for the accounts used in testing. My apologies for everyone who had their progress lost - this should never have happened!

This bug has been fixed in this new version.

The new version also has two really cool new features:

  • There are now leaderboards for every level in adventure mode. In the previous version, there was no scoring in the adventure mode, but in the new version, you earn points and get to compete against other people for a high score! Your best score is shared on the global leaderboards, and locally the game keeps track of your 10 best scores per level.

  • There's a crosshair mouse cursor while playing. In the previous version, the mouse cursor was hidden, which made it confusing to use the mouse for shooting the railgun. In the new version, any time you can shoot the railgun, you'll see a crosshair. Press the left mouse button and your ship's railgun will shoot in that direction.

