Update 1.9

In this update I'm focused on balancing before we release any new content. The hardest part about making a game is balancing and it involves the community to play and report stuff. I had lots of reports and I listened to the community by applying 99% of the reports/suggestions for balancing. Even AAA companies struggle with balancing it's especially not easy being a indie developer and being your first game. It will be balanced but it will take time, hopefully this update addressed all the reported issues. I look forward to changing some of the bad reviews out there because I am trying my best for one guy. As I've said before I didn't expect anyone to even play my first game ever. I appreciate the kind words from all the current players.

The Dead Event Community feedback shapes the game and I will continue to listen to the players.

Thank You!!

Improvements & Bug Fixes:

Increased mouse wheel scroll speed on menus

Added a close button to the colony UI when you don't have one

Smashed a bug that would make Noetic skills and attacks miss

Smashed a bug that would make the Wulv go through the terrain when using the Pounce skill

Smashed a bug that caused the Prowler Nydis Wurm to be invisible

Smashed a bug that would make the Prowler go through the terrain when mounting onto the Nydis Wurm.

Adjusted the water in one part of the map to stop a glitch with collecting it far away

Increased the max stack of ALL items except gear from 100 to 500

Adjusted the first person camera for Serpenn

Adjusted the hitboxes of all Noetic skills and attacks

Made all active skills more responsive

Added two new Colony icons (Shrimp, Eggplant)

Changed the camera for larger monsters so you don't go into the fog

Adjusted fog overall

Map Changes:

Added another alien crash site north west of town

Adjusted weather, fog and seasons

Creature Changes:

Raised the base health per level on ALL creatures to counteract the "getting two shot feeling"

Creature base health changes:

Aeiou Crab 300 -> 600

Cooti 50-> 200

Fleeir 25 -> 150

Haalk 200 -> 500

Koh 10 -> 250

Noetic 10 -> 75

Prowler 25 -> 350

Serpenn 50-> 100

Snek 20 -> 150

Vespid 1 -> 10

Wulv 25 -> 175

Tripled the natural stamina regen for all creatures

Buffed Scorpoid Rage skill to give armor and fortitude

Buffed Scorpoid passive Brawn with more fortitude, added vitality and armor

Snek now can swim under the water

Reworked Snek Guzzle skill changed name to Toxic blood. lowered doing 25k damage at max to now doing 2500 in return doubled the health gain per level and bonus health

Reworked Snek Intimidate skill to give block rate and chance in return lowered the critical

Adjusted Snek Sneak skill to give evasion and stamina recovery, lowered the duration to 5 seconds with a 120 second cooldown.

Changed how Prowler Nydis Wurm skill works, now it has a cast time that decreases by 0.02 per level you are only able to jump during the cast time and it can be interrupted. Made the cooldown decrease per level and increased the speed from 2x to 3x the driver's speed.

Buffed Wulv Pounce skill to increase the stun duration by +0.04 per skill level in return increased the cooldown to +0.02 per level 17 seconds cooldown at max level (was 15 seconds at max before only a 2 second increase)

Buffed Noetic Intercosmic Power passive to give pain and paranormal damage and health regeneration per level

Buffed Noetic Psyheal significantly and reduced the cooldown from 20 to 10

Buffed Haalk Demonic Scales Passive to give more health per level, added health regen, and tripled the bonus health, added 0.01 per level block rate

Buffed Haalk Inferno skill to scale damage better off vitality and increased the range/FOV, lowered the cooldown from 30 to 20 seconds

Buffed Serpenn Fighter passive skill changed the name to Assassin, increased critical damage per level from 0.001 to 0.007 and critical chance from 0.001 to 0.002 per level added damage, evasion and removed pain resist

Reworked Serpenn hide skill changed name to Ambush, duration from 20 seconds at max level to 10 seconds at max level, increased the cooldown to 90 seconds. lowered the crit damage from 200% to 100% in return added movement speed that scales per level added 1000 base evasion and 100 evasion per level. I decided not to make the skill break stealth because attacking while invisible is really the only strength to this creature.

Reworked Cooti Unearth to cleave an enemy from a small distance and hit everything behind the enemy lowered the cooldown to 30 seconds

Fixed Cooti auto attacks to be more responsive

Monster Changes:

Doubled the health of all monsters gain per level including creature summons

Added armor per level for each boss monster

Labeled Toxic Treant as a boss

Doubled the damage of Alien Leader

Gem Changes:

Lowered the sell cost of all gems to 1000 each and lowered the price in the shop to 100000 each

Buffed block damage rate on Pearl

Buffed Striker gem accuracy from 0.1 to 25

Buffed Shadow gem to give 1% critical chance

Added Endure Gem gives +100 pain armor

Added Nature Shard gives +100 elemental armor

Added Astral Gem gives +100 paranormal armor

Added Slime Ball gives +100 toxic armor

Added new gems to current drop tables

Item Changes:

Lowered Brood and Spirit weapon type range in half

Changed the loot tables for Robot monsters, they no longer drop fleshy items, changed it to be more robotic and cosmic related items

Changed the loot tables for Mushroom monsters, they no longer drop meat, changed it to be more like nature, and drop mushrooms

Removed Smack (Default Item) from drop tables

Reduced base critical damage on Fangs from 0.5 to 0.25

Reworked Plasma Beam

Reworked Plasma Gun

Lowered critical damage rate on Robo device from 0.2 to 0.1 per level

Tripled Scratch base damage

Reduced Shadows Blade critical damage per level from 0.02 to 0.01

Reduced Sharp Teeth critical damage per level from 0.03 to 0.01 and base critical damage from 0.05 to 0.025

Increased the damage of Slice and added base health

Reduced the critical damage of Toxic Scythe from 0.4 to 0.3

Nerfed Heavens Eye health and block rate by 1/3

Adjusted Face Of Love health leech rate per level, doubled the experience rate per level and added 100 health per level

Nerfed Headstrong base critical damage rate from 0.55 to 0.42 and added 0.01 critical damage per level lowered the health from 1000 to 500 per level, lowered the attack speed slightly

Attribute Changes: