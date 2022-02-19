Patch 0.6.5.1 - Hot fix!

This is a hot fix to prevent your units sometimes starting to slaughter eachother while hunting. Sorry about that one!

For those whom are interested: The problem occured when you had a tamed animal of the same species you were attacking. The attack-response logic made species protective of their own kind and I forgot to check what faction they belonged to (Only untamed animals should react this way). This meant that a friendly animal reacted to a wild animal being attacked, enter the whole response-chain, messed up what faction was being check and all of sudden the poor hunter attacking the wild animal became an enemy in the eyes of all the other responders.

Oh well, that should be fixed by now!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias