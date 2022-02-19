Nomad 1.4.3b Released

Hello Survivors!

Legendary Armour has been added. It provides 5% more than the standard Body Armour when wearing this item. Legendary Armour is dropped in supply drops randomly or can be obtained when gambling with Saleh.

Also there has been some balance to raiding and some bug fixes.

Read below for the full changelog.

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

Supply drops no longer drop C4, Rockets or Explosives

Supply drops now drop Legendary Weapons

Supply drops now drops Ghillie Suit and Urban Helmet and Body Armour

Default Supply drop timer increased to 1hr 30 minutes, up from 45 minutes. Server owners will need to update their config.json files or simply delete to regenerate new config values

C4 Damage reduced to 20,000 damage, down from 25,000 damage

Rocket Damage reduced to 7,500 damage, down from 10,000 damage

All ammo now requires 1 Metal and 1 Gunpowder to craft, down from 3 Metal and 1 Gunpowder

Explosives now require 5 Metal and 5 Gunpowder to craft

C4 now requires 4 Improved Metal, 1 Explosives and 4 Copper, up from 3 Improved Metal and 1 Explosives

Rockets now require 3 Metal and 3 Gunpowder to craft, up from 2 Metal and 2 Gunpowder

Crafting C4 now rewards 25xp, up from 15xp

Cardboard Foundations now decay over a 4 hour period

Cardboard Foundations now have 500 health, up from 20 health

Cardboard base elements (excluding foundation) now have 250 health, up from 10

Wooden Foundations now decay over a 5 day period

Stone Foundations now decay over a 10 day period

Metal Foundations now decay over a 10 day period

Improved Metal Foundations now decay over a 10 day period

Bullpup weapon spread increased by 20%

Fixed a bug that caused furnaces burning items to Ash when it's not activated

Server logging is now off by default. Server owners can toggle server logging by typing "log" (without "") into the server console

Vehicles now have kinematic turned on when spawning into the world for the first time, to help move them into their server position without physics issues happening. This was one of the causes of random disconnections when loading into a server

User box moved to the left hand side of the main menu.

Updated to Unity 2021.2.12f1, should see some increased performance

Scrapping body armour now gives 2x Cloth

Legendary Armour added. Get it from Saleh or from supply drops

Increase Ghillie Mask and Top armour to 8%, up from 6% each

Server will now use the lobby.txt file address when connecting to the lobby server

All servers have been wiped due to this update to ensure all players starting equal and to prevent any data corruption