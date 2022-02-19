Version 1.02

We've updated the game to 1.02 version.

In response to requests, we've made a change to Reyka's shooting mechanics. Most players won't notice, but [i][Pro Players/i] who play for score will probably like it, as her shot is now capable of destroying more than one enemy at a time by shooting at close range.

We also made a number of bug fixes that were found by players:

Crash when entering video options screen on some computers

Unable to save progress in Cadet School

Missing borders when in Windowed mode

Random crash when using Nina's secondary weapon

Numbers appearing randomly in the middle of the screen in Infinite mode

"Ghost" enemies appearing in infinite mode

Crash when Nina's drone grabs a Charge

Text going beyond the limits of dialog boxes

Next 50 and Previous 50 on Online Highscore tables not changing correctly

If you find any other issues in the game, run over to the community forum and let us know in the fixed bug thread:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/

Thank you guys so much for all the support and help in making the game better and better!

