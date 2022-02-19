Community Crunch 304: Community Corner and More!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!
This week we'll take a look at some community highlights, including the introduction to #ARKADIA2 from the Spanish-speaking ARK community!
In the coming weeks, we'll be sharing more visuals and information about Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, and Desmodus leading up to the Fjordur rollout!
There will be no EVO event this week.
Creator: Nexxuz World
It's the return of one of the most-watched ARK series, ARKADIA! Some of the biggest Spanish-speaking ARK creators join together with a custom ARK experience to create an amazing series for the ARK community!
The Gigantopithecus Village by MayaPatch
Raptor by DeadlyKittyy
Untitled by GIOLEGENDS#4940
Freedom by JackyTheMoo
Managarmr by WhiteSkally
Winter Wyvern by syyylvia#5541
Hunted by the Queen by Muku
FurNatic#5778
@EgoSilentium
See you next week!
Studio Wildcard
