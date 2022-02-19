 Skip to content

ARK: Survival Evolved update for 19 February 2022

Community Crunch 304: Community Corner and More!

​Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!

This week we'll take a look at some community highlights, including the introduction to #ARKADIA2 from the Spanish-speaking ARK community!

In the coming weeks, we'll be sharing more visuals and information about Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, and Desmodus leading up to the Fjordur rollout!



There will be no EVO event this week.



Creator: Nexxuz World

It's the return of one of the most-watched ARK series, ARKADIA! Some of the biggest Spanish-speaking ARK creators join together with a custom ARK experience to create an amazing series for the ARK community!

The Gigantopithecus Village by MayaPatch

Raptor by DeadlyKittyy

Untitled by GIOLEGENDS#4940

Freedom by JackyTheMoo

Managarmr by WhiteSkally

Winter Wyvern by syyylvia#5541

Hunted by the Queen by Muku

FurNatic#5778

@EgoSilentium

See you next week!

Studio Wildcard

