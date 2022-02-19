Community Crunch 304: Community Corner and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 8233866 · Last edited 19 February 2022 – 01:06:06 UTC by Wendy

​Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!

This week we'll take a look at some community highlights, including the introduction to #ARKADIA2 from the Spanish-speaking ARK community!

In the coming weeks, we'll be sharing more visuals and information about Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, and Desmodus leading up to the Fjordur rollout!





There will be no EVO event this week.





Creator: Nexxuz World

It's the return of one of the most-watched ARK series, ARKADIA! Some of the biggest Spanish-speaking ARK creators join together with a custom ARK experience to create an amazing series for the ARK community!

YouTube

The Gigantopithecus Village by MayaPatch



Raptor by DeadlyKittyy



Untitled by GIOLEGENDS#4940



Freedom by JackyTheMoo



Managarmr by WhiteSkally



Winter Wyvern by syyylvia#5541



Hunted by the Queen by Muku



FurNatic#5778



@EgoSilentium



See you next week!

Studio Wildcard

​