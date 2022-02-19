Patch Notes For Version 0.0.5

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

This week's update has been released!

This update features a ton of performance improvements as well as fixing most of the wonkyness of using gamepads in menus, there's still some work to do but now the most important parts of the game can be navigated with gamepad with no problems!

The devs are hacks™

The top right corner of the Main Menu that used to display the local player's characters has been replaced for an "Image Reel" that showcases the novelties of the current updates, featuring artwork of the game that is also going to be displayed in the loading screens, which now have small paragraphs that talk about the game's lore.

This replacement, along with some slight lighting changes on the background scenery at the "Press Start" Prompt made the main menu run way better on low spec machines.

Using a controller is not a nightmare anymore.

For the people who tried to play the game using an Xbox gamepad, the experience was probably meh at best, with some problems navigating the menus, inconsistent button prompts and unpredictable behavior in general, so some time has been spent on fixing these annoyances and now the gamepad experience should be better, as always we encourage players to provide feedback here on steam and in our discord server.

There's only one ghost I like, and it is purple.

Fixed a bug that causes players to sometimes join matches but not fully loading, this making them able to chat but their character does not appear in the lobby. If the match starts with a "ghost" character inside, unpredictable stuff can happen.

Can I play this game on my wristwatch?

Added a new "32 Bit" beta branch that you can opt in that lets you download a different version of the game (On Windows only) that uses less ram and CPU Power, it could help a bit on potato computers.

Developers will be hosting matches all night long (For real this time, last week i had to take a 12 hour nap) to test the new features with the players so be sure to hop in, and if somehow you don't find any matches be sure to join our discord server and ask, there's always someone down to play!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia