Awards, Animations and Auto Vigil. DR4X Weekly Changelog #31: 2/18/2022

Hey guys, got a few fun things this time around!

Most I needed to stay vague on (Spoilers for awards etc) so its a tad shorter, but i assure you its quite a bit of content lol.

Its funny that i've found myself doing polishing for so long, i guess I just needed to do a bit. The game is significantly better than it was even a few weeks ago :D

I do plan to do some gremlin reworking soon. To get back to actual faction balancing and content and such. As well as adding cult hideout upgrades for each cult and other stuff like that anyway, no more rambling!

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Added new Awards screen to extras menu, it only shows up after you have an award, clicking the button will bring you to the awards screen, which i will not show due to spoilerinos :P



--You can win awards for doing certain things, winning certain things etc.

--Think certificates from FNAF Pizzaria Simulator

--There are at least 3 of them...

--I''ll probably add proper steam achievements soon, so that should be cool

Here is a messed up version of the awards screen just so you i'm not lying, you might be able to gleam something from that lol



-Added bounce animations when units are selected, so its easier to tell which unit is selected

--If a unit has action or movement points left they will bounce up and down with the same ferocity as an industrial rock crusher

--If they do not they will still bounce, but much slower and not as high



-Added auto vigil, which means that when you end your turn, if your unit hasn't been put into vigil mode (shield icon button) and they have left over action points they are automaticlaly put into vigil mode. Many people suggested this and it should make things easier for newbies.





--You can toggle this off in the options menu if you want some extra challenge, the ai does it already so.



-Added special signs to Renovations, High ground and some other scenarios!

-If you play a certain mission too long, some fun things happen hehehe

-More secretty terminal commands

-Added 17 more loading screen hints.



-Neural net updates

-Added support for turn amount condititions to triggers, eg winning after x amount of turns

-Added new news clipping (need to add a few more)

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug with third poster in office where it wouldnt show up ever

-Fixed an absurd bug where you couldn't click on a unit if your mouse happened to also be on any part of the healthbar display. Which annoyed me so much, i'm probably going to heavily drink tonight. Thanks Unity!

-I thought I had fixed this already, but now for sure, I am very sure, the bug where if you win a night in the office without leaving the terminal and the next day popup wouldnt happen, it now definetly does happen.

-Fixed bug where even after winning day encounters were still active.

Balancing

-Made monsters in office less stealthy, made random noises from them play less often

--Now it generally mostly happens only when the stage changes

-Made Squid Boi much less stealthy

Suggestion for testers

-It should play smoother in general due to the auto vigil change and the health bar bug fix