Map Revamps Part 2.0

Hey everyone! We're happy to release another map revamp update, bringing 2 new maps and 2 very updated maps. Along with that we've got 8 new weapons, a few new clothes, and 6 new achievements. Along with that we've fixed a lot of bugs regarding the menu and multiplayer, such as issues with joining servers. We've also added some failsafes for not being able to load savefiles.

What's New?

Additions

Completely remade Pongo Coal Mine, now called King Pingnar Mines, featuring new varying scenery

Completely remade Pongolantis with Art Deco inspired interiors

Heavily remade Dark Castle, now featuring a real castle, a more realistic village, better catacombs with its own secrets

Added several new tracks to the soundtrack (more about this in the next update)

Added chainsaw

Added Axe

Added Firecrackers

Added Air Cannon

Added Silenced pistol and SMG

Added lethal injection

Added grenade

Added green and blue energy swords

Added Fire Penguin skin

Added new awareness for AI so they won't just walk into a wall

Fixes

Remade tree colliders to only affect the trunk, making it harder to get stuck in them

Fixed AI getting stuck in walls

Improved multiplayer stability

Fixed save file corruption crashing the game

Fixed region selection bugging out at times

Fixed audio imbalance for gunshots

Improved sliding mechanism

Soon we'll also release the revamp for Et tu, Bingus. We chose to not release it now, as we wanted to fix it up a bit more, and also to allow time for us to add the blueprints for unlocking weapons. These will be released together in the next/final map revamp update. We hope that everyone who can will contribute with bug reports so that we can make the final map revamp update as stable as possible before we start working on new crazy stuff.

Stay safe and keep nootin'!