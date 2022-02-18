Map Revamps Part 2.0

Hey everyone! We're happy to release another map revamp update, bringing 2 new maps and 2 very updated maps. Along with that we've got 8 new weapons, a few new clothes, and 6 new achievements. Along with that we've fixed a lot of bugs regarding the menu and multiplayer, such as issues with joining servers. We've also added some failsafes for not being able to load savefiles.
What's New?
Additions
- Completely remade Pongo Coal Mine, now called King Pingnar Mines, featuring new varying scenery
- Completely remade Pongolantis with Art Deco inspired interiors
- Heavily remade Dark Castle, now featuring a real castle, a more realistic village, better catacombs with its own secrets
- Added several new tracks to the soundtrack (more about this in the next update)
- Added chainsaw
- Added Axe
- Added Firecrackers
- Added Air Cannon
- Added Silenced pistol and SMG
- Added lethal injection
- Added grenade
- Added green and blue energy swords
- Added Fire Penguin skin
- Added new awareness for AI so they won't just walk into a wall
Fixes
- Remade tree colliders to only affect the trunk, making it harder to get stuck in them
- Fixed AI getting stuck in walls
- Improved multiplayer stability
- Fixed save file corruption crashing the game
- Fixed region selection bugging out at times
- Fixed audio imbalance for gunshots
- Improved sliding mechanism
Soon we'll also release the revamp for Et tu, Bingus. We chose to not release it now, as we wanted to fix it up a bit more, and also to allow time for us to add the blueprints for unlocking weapons. These will be released together in the next/final map revamp update. We hope that everyone who can will contribute with bug reports so that we can make the final map revamp update as stable as possible before we start working on new crazy stuff.
Stay safe and keep nootin'!
