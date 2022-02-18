Update Beta 2.0

Greetings fellow handymen, old and new!

Boy do I have some news for you all, including a graphics overhaul, in game map and 3D skins.

This update is so significant that we've skipped update 1.9.

Skip to the bottom of this post for the full list of changes.

New rendering method:



This new hybrid pixelation rendering method means smoother graphics and eliminates motion sickness while retaining that classic lo-fi H4S look!

This is achieved by seamlessly blending two different methods for pixelating graphics:

Texture pixelation, used for walls and other level geometry and rendered image pixelation (used for all other objects such as players and level decorations). This last method is what was previously used for all rendering and produced a more "jittery" and choppy image which could cause motion sickness.

You can compare both rendering methods by holding space while unpausing the game to reactivate the old rendering method. Pause and unpause to undo.

Floor Plan Map:



Found somewhere in each level, presumably left behind by some past handyman who must have met their unfortunate demise, is a very useful maintenance schematic that lays out the positions of all repair locations and other important stuff.

This map is best used with the help of a colleague to guide you to the place you need to go. Be careful though sometimes the map may be rotated, making it just a touch harder to navigate.

Variable Flashlight Beam:



Toggle your flashlight on and off to cycle between the two modes:

Long range, narrow beam and short range, wide beam

Use long range to spot repairs in the distance and to look ahead into the darkness. Wide beam mode will come in handy when you're not sure where danger will come from, great for keeping an eye on your surroundings.

3D Skins:



Blow away your colleagues with your fancy new skins, now with sticky-outty-bits!

Many more 3D skins coming soon!

What's New?

New rendering method!

New in-game map!

Variable flashlight!

3D Skins!

Read about it above! Maid dress skin.

Backstabbed skin.

Amazing sax man skin.

Dead face skin.

So Close achievement.

What's Better?

New main menu animation.

Tuned ghost behaviour to be more aggressive.

Added idle sound to broken fuse box.

What's Fixed?

Fixed bug where player flashlight would become inaccessible in doors.

Stability improvements.

Additional minor fixes and improvements.

Please note: the new rendering method is still a work in progress. You may experience visual glitches and other minor issues, I will try my best to resolve these as soon as possible.

I hope you will all enjoy this new update. Some of these changes were due for a while and I'd like to thank everyone for your patience. I happy to see that people are still playing and enjoying the game to this day, that's just the motivation I need. Your support and encouragement means a lot.

Nothing in the game is final, so if you have any suggestions please don't be afraid to get in touch with me via the discord: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

I'd love to hear your ideas, if you experience any bugs or if there are things you don't quite like.

As always:

Enjoy, have fun and get spooked!

Ben.