Nuumonsters 1 Year Anniversary brings the biggest update yet! - 2/18/2022

ADDED - Quest and Story system finished, complete with cut-scenes, side quests, quest trackers, and all that fun stuff! First few quests already in and working with more to come asap

ADDED - Blueberry Bay has been officially finished, with never before seen sprites and animations in almost every corner of the city.

ADDED - All new menus!! Whip out your smartphone and use your keyboard to navigate! All menus now have full gamepad/keyboard support :D

ADDED - Recreated ALL trainers bringing new sprites, teams, first time encounters, and much more^^

ADDED - Elite trainer locations have been changed and most given an personalized area where they stay

ADDED - Worldmap has been added into the game as a smartphone app ^^

ADDED - Most empty houses have been updated with new rooms and NPCs!

ADDED - Lots of new areas added which include NPCs, Trainers, and Items. Examples being the rooms the Elites now stay in and a few caves that have been opened up 🙂

ADDED - All new intro/prologue screen made from scratch

ADDED - New battle backgrounds that change based on your area!

ADDED - On death players will now be sent to the Nurse instead of the game simply returning to the previous save

ADDED - Doubled the number of palettes and edited most existing ones as well

ADDED - Multiple new OST's added for battles and the overworld

ADDED - Several new sound effects, yayy!

ADDED - Splash screen and updated Title screen

ADDED - Launch day and pre-anniversary versions have been added to Nuumonsters (See Steam beta's)

ALTER - Follower sprites have been fine tuned and are significantly better

ALTER - Updated burst (buffed) and made visual changes to battles (AGAIN)

ALTER - Changed nearly all of the large monsters battler sprites to match the style of Nuumonsters better, and added a couple new ones as well!

BALANCE - Made it easier to gain ELO at the beginning of the game

FIXED - Trainers only having their first Nuumonster instead of their whole party

FIXED - Crash rarely caused by following monsters

FIXED - Rare case of improper mana values when using the PC

FIXED - Visual error when pressing capture during a trainer battle

FIXED - Random Bike spawning/getting stuck via B press (sorry) 😂

FIXED - Minor save issue affecting recently added obstacles and items

FIXED - Minor visual issue when pressing keys during interactions

FIXED - Saved music volume not updating on startup

Notes: I ran into some nasty bugs this week which delayed some progress just slightly, I'll be updating the game a few more times over the following week with those finished changes as well as patching any bugs we find 🙂