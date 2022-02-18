 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Evertried update for 18 February 2022

Updates notes for Feb 18th

Share · View all patches · Build 8233349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could move without being bound by turn rules if they mashed the DASH during special floors.
  • Fixed a visual bug where Firewalk tiles would look like they are falling through Unstable Grounds, but were still active.
  • Fixed a bug where players became unable to purchase Ultimate Charges refills at shops.
  • Fixed a visual bug where the crosshair of Mark would get stuck during Avsladi fight

Visual Changes

The visuals for the following VFX were update to provide better clarity:

  • Flamethrower Hazard
  • Frostbite Hazard
  • Spokin's poison trail

As always, we thank you all for your feedback and we look forward to continue to provide fixes and adjustments as needed.

Thank you for the support

Changed files in this update

Evertried Content Depot 1607041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.