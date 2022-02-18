Updates notes for Feb 18th

Share · View all patches · Build 8233349 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could move without being bound by turn rules if they mashed the DASH during special floors.

Fixed a visual bug where Firewalk tiles would look like they are falling through Unstable Grounds, but were still active.

Fixed a bug where players became unable to purchase Ultimate Charges refills at shops.

Fixed a visual bug where the crosshair of Mark would get stuck during Avsladi fight

Visual Changes

The visuals for the following VFX were update to provide better clarity:

Flamethrower Hazard

Frostbite Hazard

Spokin's poison trail

As always, we thank you all for your feedback and we look forward to continue to provide fixes and adjustments as needed.

Thank you for the support