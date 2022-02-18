Test version 4.8.4 #RutonyChat

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

============================

Update with forced fix for Twitch. Because it changes the API. The next lockdown is on the 21st. Therefore, in emergency mode, Twitch is being processed. By the 21st, I will try to catch all the errors, and release this version already in the general one.

IMPORTANT! Reauthorization required. Old access keys are not suitable for the new Twitch API

► #Twitch. Fixed output of special messages for points and their sound. Duplicate moderator icon. Moderation display (targeted by message and ban). Garbage characters in a websocket connection.

► Song requests. Fixed opening the list of orders for management.