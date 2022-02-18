Update v0.0.92.89 fixes for everyone

Hello Space Survivors,

It is again time for a update yeah sadly still no big content update but we promise it is on the way.

But still we got a whole lot of changes and not only fixes as the title suggets.

So lets bring out the nice list of changes that you can expect since the last version for all branches.

Sound options missing

M60E3 sound bug

Fix powerup crashes

Resolution selection show current active resolution

G36C fix magazine size

Ak103 fix bullet speed

Added all weapons from the shooting range to dead on the water and zity here is the list of all now included weapons in the maps M4a1 M1911 Mac10 USP45 Honey Badger Scar H M60e3 P90 STG44 44Magnum Ak47 Ak103 Desert Eagle G36c LWRC AR 15 UMP45

Switch from overlap stuff to linetrace (buyweapon, pickup weapon)

Reduced light sources in dead on the water for better performance

Reduced light sources in the shooting range for better performance

Client coudn't purchase weapons

Switch cloth actor to cloth component

Fixed cloth animation playing before character

Fix multiple light attachments

Menu was not set correctly

Fixed level up icon was not displayed anymore

So as all of you can see many fixes and improvements.

We will also upload a video showing the changes of the lighting on the dead on the water map and compare the fps on 5600xt.

Hopefully next update we will have more optimizations for you and maybe also the first version of the Containment breach mode wich will change a lot of the game.

Enjoy the update stay safe and as always thanks for playing Space Survivors Shooter (Space Survivors I: The Reckoning)

With kind regards

Dev Team