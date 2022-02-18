Update v0.0.92.89 fixes for everyone

Hello Space Survivors,
It is again time for a update yeah sadly still no big content update but we promise it is on the way.
But still we got a whole lot of changes and not only fixes as the title suggets.
So lets bring out the nice list of changes that you can expect since the last version for all branches.
-
Sound options missing
-
M60E3 sound bug
-
Fix powerup crashes
-
Resolution selection show current active resolution
-
G36C fix magazine size
-
Ak103 fix bullet speed
-
Added all weapons from the shooting range to dead on the water and zity here is the list of all now included weapons in the maps
- M4a1
- M1911
- Mac10
- USP45
- Honey Badger
- Scar H
- M60e3
- P90
- STG44
- 44Magnum
- Ak47
- Ak103
- Desert Eagle
- G36c
- LWRC AR 15
- UMP45
-
Switch from overlap stuff to linetrace (buyweapon, pickup weapon)
-
Reduced light sources in dead on the water for better performance
-
Reduced light sources in the shooting range for better performance
-
Client coudn't purchase weapons
-
Switch cloth actor to cloth component
-
Fixed cloth animation playing before character
-
Fix multiple light attachments
-
Menu was not set correctly
-
Fixed level up icon was not displayed anymore
So as all of you can see many fixes and improvements.
We will also upload a video showing the changes of the lighting on the dead on the water map and compare the fps on 5600xt.
Hopefully next update we will have more optimizations for you and maybe also the first version of the Containment breach mode wich will change a lot of the game.
Enjoy the update stay safe and as always thanks for playing Space Survivors Shooter (Space Survivors I: The Reckoning)
With kind regards
Dev Team
Changed files in this update