2/18/22 Hotfix Patch 1.1.1

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is yet another patch because Steam didn't like how that new achievement was being called. This should fix it.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed "Chromed" achievement not triggering properly

Fixed a typo

Changes & Additions:

Raised floating labels an additional ~25% distance above the event they're tagged to

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː