2/18/22 Hotfix Patch 1.1.1

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is yet another patch because Steam didn't like how that new achievement was being called. This should fix it.
Update 1.1.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed "Chromed" achievement not triggering properly
- Fixed a typo
Changes & Additions:
- Raised floating labels an additional ~25% distance above the event they're tagged to
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
