Hi folks,
After the last update (1.033.7), the text of cards in hands could in some rare occasions glitch and show the previous used card's text. That could occur only while using the arrow casting method.
The text would revert back once hovering over the card and the card was getting casted correctly, but still, urgent enough to guarantee a hotfix, as could lead you to miscalculate things or cause confusion.
Plus a few other things I was working on at the moment this bug was reported.
Hotfix - 18/02 # 1.033.8
- Text of cards in hand could in some rare occasions become glitched and show the previous card's text while using the arrow casting method after the 1.033.7 update.
- Added a checkbox "Enable Spoilers" in the world map Activities to reveal or not locked quest options. It will also reveal the requirements for this option to show up (and the area ID for modding purposes). This is mostly to aid location modders.
- After completing a Challenge, the outcome screen will only display unlocked Challenges of the same chain only if you meet all of their requirements.
- Added Resources for the Ancient Ruins expansion
