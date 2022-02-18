Hi folks,

After the last update (1.033.7), the text of cards in hands could in some rare occasions glitch and show the previous used card's text. That could occur only while using the arrow casting method.

The text would revert back once hovering over the card and the card was getting casted correctly, but still, urgent enough to guarantee a hotfix, as could lead you to miscalculate things or cause confusion.

Plus a few other things I was working on at the moment this bug was reported.

Hotfix - 18/02 # 1.033.8