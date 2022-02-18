Public Beta for v1.0.8h Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows and MacOS. Instructions at bottom of this post for getting the beta.

NOTE: Multiplayer is NOT compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8g, so you can play MP games only with others who have this beta. (But you can switch back to 1.0.8g anytime.)

BETA 14

NEW: MULTIPLAYER

In public games, host's Pack Info panel has a button to make the game private. This hides the game in the MP lobby except for those who are in the game when the host clicks that button.

In private games, host's Pack Info panel has a button to add other friends to the game, so it will be listed for them in the lobby.

NEW AND IMPROVED: COURTSHIP

We have overhauled the courtship gameplay, to fix some bugs and add new behaviors and functionality:

If two dispersal groups come to you, interested in courtship, you can now growl at one group to send them away without sending the other group away as well.

When encountering wolves from a rival pack, if some are interested in courtship, you must immediately show your intentions with submissive behaviors or they'll assume you are hostile and will fight you. You don't have to fight the non-interested wolves anymore, and they will stay around during courtship to ensure the safety of their packmate(s).

Rival pack wolves aren't courtable if you've recently marked inside their territory.

If you reject a wolf after its heart-meter fills up, it'll lose some affinity and walk away -- but then come back around in hopes it can still persuade you.

NPC wolves can court each other (though it's rare to see this in the current game -- this is more for future gameplay in the Saga).

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Multiplayer: If a player leaves the game but remains in limbo, their slot is reserved (while in limbo) so the room cannot fill while they are away.

Multiplayer: If a player whose wolf is in limbo in a game session returns to the multiplayer lobby, a notification appears asking if they want to rejoin that game.

Multiplayer: Leaving games should be more reliable now.

Competitor NPCs animals eat less from carcasses, so carcasses are not consumed as quickly.

If player fails to complete Slough Creek after advancing in age, when starting a new Slough Creek game, mate will also advance in age to keep player-wolf and mate age in sync.

Territory size (and to a lesser extent strength) have much more effect now on stranger wolf attacks.

Reduced the Affinity threshold for pups in tall grass when traveling (about haflway back to what it has been previously).

Courtship: Player can now resume courtship more easily with wolves that it rejected, by following and catching up to them.

Courtship: Made courtship between NPC groups less common.

Increased ambient occlusion before sunset and after sunrise to improve visuals.

Various improvements and refinements for controller and Steam Deck.

Controller: Changed left D-Pad to Chat, and moved Headcam to double-pull on left shoulder.

Added Nametags dropdown on Game Settings panel.

Added Nametags on controller remapper.

Better texture for Douglas-fir bark.

Cropped the badge's pawprint icon, as it had a row of invisible pixels at the top which made the health level non-intuitive.

Prevent usernames consisting only of numbers, as those can cause problems with the WQ account system.

BUGS FIXED:

Stranger wolves don't attack summer pups.

At night in winter, ambient occlusion is too strong and causes dark flickering behind trees.

Staying in den with sick pup will ensure its recovery.

NPC wolves just can't stop themselves when eating at a carcass.

Mate won't feed pups if there's a meat chunk at den, when the pups are too young to eat meat chunks.

Low texture quality selected incorrectly on higher graphics quality levels in Amethyst map.

Multiplayer: Incorrect text on disconnect alerts (saying whether host or you have disconnected).

Going into scent view just as you are going to sleep enables scent view, and it can't be disabled.

Stray "100%" readout on the margin of the World Map sometimes.

Scrolling does not reset to top of long panels such as those in Game Help.

Error when loading game with unborn pups.

In Setup New Game panel, depending on visible dropdowns, Start Game button navigation could jump the last one.

On very rare occasions, ungulates spawn at den.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD