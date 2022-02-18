Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #25

YouTube

What I've been working on :

+Improved all enemy projectiles to be more accurate

+Drones have a longer bullet life time

+Drones have a unique firing SFX now

+Added gas cans that can burst into fire

+Added fire that has AOE damage, can burn other objects, and has a chance to spread

+Thank you to FoundationSFX for the SFX for fire pools

+Reworked loot drops into tiers of possible drops

+Added missing colliders on Pinehurst

+Exp sets in the save script when gain exp now rather than waiting till save game is called

+Zombies have different destroy particles than ravagers

+Added loading screen to map menu

+Type 89 rifle

Note from dev : My other early access project just ended! This means Vacancy Unlimited is my only task each week. With that our update day for the week will officially move to Fridays! We're one month away from when I want to launch VU. We have 4 more levels and cutscenes to go till the game is completable! Thank you everyone for your help during this early access! If there are any weapons, features, fixes, ext you'd like to see introduced in the game please feel free to use the dedicated bug report / suggestion threads to do so.

What's coming next :

Incendiary gun damage

New Map w/ Cutscene

New trailer

Priority Target Changes

Drone Changes