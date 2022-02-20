VTube Studio 1.17.0

This update implements the following changes:
- Exclude ArtMeshes from item pinning.
- Select ArtMeshes that delete any items that are dropped on them.
- Set scene lighting color overlay strength per ArtMesh.
- Set physics strength per Live2D Model physics group.
- Set wind strength per Live2D Model physics group.
- API: New API requests to get and set physics setting per model and per physics group.
More information on how to set up the per-ArtMesh features can be found here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Add-Special-ArtMesh-Functionality
The following minor changes/improvements were also made:
- Performance improvements for some API requests.
- Improvement for blinking on iOS: "blink-fix" has improved smoothing options (A and B) for head-nod that happens on iOS when blinking.
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/4nita9OV
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
Changed files in this update