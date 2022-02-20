 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 20 February 2022

VTube Studio 1.17.0

Build 8232843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update implements the following changes:

  • Exclude ArtMeshes from item pinning.
  • Select ArtMeshes that delete any items that are dropped on them.
  • Set scene lighting color overlay strength per ArtMesh.
  • Set physics strength per Live2D Model physics group.
  • Set wind strength per Live2D Model physics group.
  • API: New API requests to get and set physics setting per model and per physics group.

More information on how to set up the per-ArtMesh features can be found here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Add-Special-ArtMesh-Functionality

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

  • Performance improvements for some API requests.
  • Improvement for blinking on iOS: "blink-fix" has improved smoothing options (A and B) for head-nod that happens on iOS when blinking.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/4nita9OV

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio

