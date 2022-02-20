VTube Studio 1.17.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8232843 · Last edited 20 February 2022 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This update implements the following changes:

Exclude ArtMeshes from item pinning.

Select ArtMeshes that delete any items that are dropped on them.

Set scene lighting color overlay strength per ArtMesh.

Set physics strength per Live2D Model physics group.

Set wind strength per Live2D Model physics group.

API: New API requests to get and set physics setting per model and per physics group.

More information on how to set up the per-ArtMesh features can be found here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Add-Special-ArtMesh-Functionality

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

Performance improvements for some API requests.

Improvement for blinking on iOS: "blink-fix" has improved smoothing options (A and B) for head-nod that happens on iOS when blinking.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/4nita9OV

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio