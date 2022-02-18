v3.2 Update Released

Hello everyone, the v3.2 update is finally released! Your game (clients) should update automatically, but if not then you should be able to trigger the update by restarting Steam. Server operators be sure to backup any config files or other things you don't want overwritten before you update your servers.

Please be sure to;

If you didn't see the v3.2 Release Date & Information announcement - you might want to go check it out to see previews of some of the changes, and information about other things that you won't see in this announcement.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/17500/view/5875511837815101277

Achievements

Adjusted "Pizza Delivery" achievement's time.

Fixed bots, late joiners and SourceTVs being able to earn achievements.

Administration system

Added a warning system. Administrators with the ban permission can issue the "admin warn <target> <reason>" command to issue a warning to a specific client. After 3 warnings, a one hour ban is triggered automatically. The command "admin warnlist" can be issued to list warnings. The warning list is saved as "warninglist.dt" in the server's "zps" folder.

Added the ability to add/set/remove administrators and target clients through their Steam ID 32 (STEAM_:: **** ) and Steam ID 3 ([U:*: **** ]) in addition to the existing Steam ID 64 (765 ** ).

) and Steam ID 3 ([U:*: ]) in addition to the existing Steam ID 64 (765 ). Fixed administrator removal command being logged as "administration addition".

Fixed bots being kicked incorrectly when using the "admin kick" command.

Fixed clients being able to bypass "mute/gag" restrictions by disconnecting/reconnecting/retrying.

Reworked the ban system to be more efficient.

Angelscript

Client

Added a "flip view models" option/CVAR similar to Counter-Strike: Source/Team Fortress 2. Does not work for the phone to prevent major visual glitches.

Added a new "minimal view models" option/CVAR similar to Team Fortress 2. Works only for firearms.

Changed view model FOV maximum value to "80".

Fixed typo on badge announcement option.

[Linux] Potential fix for the black screen problem when using anti-aliasing.

fix for the black screen problem when using anti-aliasing. Removed Source SDK 2013's haptics, joystick, rumble, force feedback and Mumble's positional audio support. It requires a huge amount of work to get those working properly with ZPS and we are not interested into fixing those issues.

(Audio Engine) Added "non-blocking" loading mechanism to prevent client (micro-)freeze when loading an in-game music.

(Audio Engine) Fixed "next track" being used instead of "random track" when the current one was over.

(Audio Engine) Fixed HTTPS not being recognized as a network stream.

(Audio Engine) [Linux] Fixed non-MP3 files not being recognized.

(Audio Engine) Made a cleaning and optimization pass on the entire engine.

(Audio Engine) Removed music fading while sound cues (round start, round end...) were playing.

(Audio Engine) Updated FMOD Studio Core to v2.01.10 (stability and performance).

(Zombie Vision) Changed the glowing formula, Survivors need to be fatigued a little in order to glow.

(Zombie Vision) Changed the light radius values to 256, 1024 and 2048 Hammer units which are the minimum, default and maximum values respectively.

(Zombie Vision) Fixed incorrect descriptions in physics highlight color CVARs.

(Zombie Vision) Fixed inconistencies when toggling on/off physics/doors highlight options.

(Zombie Vision) Optimized a bit the highlight code.

(Zombie Vision) Panicking Survivors are now fully glowing in red.

Engine

Updated the Steam API library to the v1.51 version.

Entities

Added a new "always valid" property for spawn points. If enabled, this will skip the line of sight and proximity checks. Keep in mind that the spawn point itself has to be enabled for this property to work.

Added a new "barricades count" property for barricade piles.

Added a new "team filter" property when using brush based doors.

Added "OnPlayerEscape" output to "trigger_escape" for level designers.

Added "RemoveTime", "ToMinutes" and "ToSeconds" inputs to "logic_hardcoretimer".

Added "SetSurvivorLabel" and "SetZombieLabel" inputs to "info_beacon".

Fixed a potential infinite recursion when parsing the "angle" key/value pair.

Fixed a potential memory leak when "prop_dynamic" try to create bone controllers.

Fixed a bug where the function responsible for entities names matching could give false results.

Fixed crash involving filters and bad checks (thanks Moonwalker).

Fixed crash where "logic_player_manager" could give invalid weapons.

Fixed "draw equipped" property not working on "item_deliver".

Fixed "random_" entities requiring an extra Survivor if the "Min. Survivors" key/value pair was used.

Fixed the "Disable" and "Enable" inputs on "trigger_useable" not working.

Removed the "half pile" property in barricade piles.

Removed Half-Life 2's Airboat, Jeep, credits and introduction script entities.

Removed Source SDK 2013's internal test entities and commands ("stress entities", "traceline tester"...)

Reworked some logic in "logic_hardcoretimer".

Updated "prop_door_rotating" logic with their "func_areaportal" (area portals on partially/fully destroyed doors are always "opened").

Game Instructor

Added a new lesson for ammo management as Survivor.

Changed the Game Instructor toggle to be "global" instead of "some lessons" only.

Game movement

Changed jumping to be denied when standing on a player's head, and when standing on a breakable barricade plank placed by Survivors.

Changed unducking behavior to be denied while airborne in order to prevent the "crouch/jump spam" abuse. Do note that this change does not apply while being underwater (otherwise it would be impossible to get out of water in certain scenarios).

Fixed jumping fatigue not being applied.

Made an optimization pass to the game movement code.

Game rules

Added a 3 seconds cooldown before re-joining the Spectators/Lobby teams to prevent abuse.

Infected Survivors will drop all delivery items once they turn to prevent griefing.

Changed random Survivors infection algorithm to prioritize clients who played the least as starting Zombie.

Changed round restart logic to not teleport clients still reading the game info panel (MOTD, map description...)

Changed starting Zombies amount formula.

Denied "explode" and "kill" console commands execution when round is starting (does not apply to their administrator counterparts).

Fixed AFK checker not dropping the current weapon/item.

Fixed a mistake involving an unfair starting Zombie selection when two players shared the same starting Zombie count.

Fixed auto-infection not working on Hardcore and Objective.

Fixed barricade planks health not being saved and restored properly when dropping them as "ammo".

Fixed bug where servers would be shown as "Custom" by mistake.

Fixed game description being HL2:DM's "Teamplay" instead of using ZPS's system.

Fixed green inoculator effect being longer if the server was running the same map for a long time (thanks XeroX).

Fixed "info_player_carrier" spawn points being ignored when attempting "roar spawning".

Fixed rare cases of Spectators and Lobby clients being able to disable spawn points.

Fixed "roar spawning" checking only for the "best roaring Carrier" and not the others ones.

Fixed spawn validity not being checked during "roar spawning".

[Hardcore] Added a new server CVAR "sv_zps_hardcore_dynamic_timer" to control if Zombies can earn round time extensions by killing Survivors (default = enabled).

[Hardcore] Changed pills cure behavior to cure regardless if infection was known or not.

[Hardcore] Changed the formula calculating how many Zombie lives to set at round start.

Improved server performance when respawning clients.

Improved the proximity checker algorithm (spawning inside other players is less frequent but can still happen).

Increased the infection time from Carrier's claws.

Increased the Zombies lives limit from 24 to 99.

Increased Zombies Feed-O-Meter recharge rate.

Potential fix for the invisible supplies bug.

fix for the invisible supplies bug. Reduced stamina drain rate while running as Survivor, you can run for a longer period of time.

Reduced stamina regeneration rate when walking as Survivor, it takes more time to recover your stamina while walking.

Removed Source SDK 2013's developer commentary mode, leftovers of Half-Life 2: Episodic's "survival game rules", "Tactical Missions" and leftovers of unused Team Fortress 2's team system with it's entities.

Removed the "wait for deploy, reload, unload to finish" restriction for interactable objects like doors, buttons and so on. The restriction still applies to supplies.

Reworked the footsteps sounds logic to play them quieter and less frequently for everyone when walking (except Zombies).

Localization

Fixed English Marcus bio being cut.

Updated French in-game localization (thanks Shepard) and Simplified Chinese achievements, in-game and Steam Rich Presence localization (thanks Klowby).

Maps

Fixed grammatical mistakes in maps descriptions.

zpo_biotec:

Added more furniture outside of the Conference Room above Lab.

Added more bushes in the planter right outside of Big Hall beside the Zombie spawn and slightly lowered the brightness of the lights above those plants in HDR

Added player clipping to small tables and the red lights on the helipad so they can easily be stepped over.

Changed some vending machines in the Cafeteria into prop_static.

Clipped spots throughout the level to help prevent items from falling into unreachable places.

Possibly fixed a rare glitch where the helicopter could have the incorrect position in the world and rotate oddly when landing.

Improved spawn management to keep Zombies spawning close to the active objective. (No more spawning by the Basement when the current objective is at the Helipad.)

Fixed a player clip in Big Hall that you could get caught on and float in the air.

Improved optimization.

Fixed infinite stamina glitch with delivery items.

Put a Survivors and physics clip on the Zombie spawn beside Lab to keep Survivors and their items out of the spawn.

Reduced the reflectivity of many textures throughout the level.

Vents that cannot be broken by the Zombies no longer glow in Zombie Vision.

zpo_corpsington:

Added some camper beans. (Replaced some of the static metal can props with camper beans.)

Adjusted the balancing of items to player count. Rifles no longer spawn until there's 5 Survivors, now Winchesters will spawn at that player count instead.

Fixed the beacon on the button to open the Warehouse.

Replaced the static AK-47 spawn in the fuse box room with a random Shotgun spawn (Winchester or Super Shorty) that ignores the limiter and always spawns.

Tripled the range on the glow of the generator.

zpo_frozenheart:

Fixed the bosses office having an incorrect HP value.

Fixed major clipping issues to prevent griefing with delivery items.

Made an optimization pass.

Updated C4 planting mechanic, you must hold PRIMARY ATTACK to plant it.

zpo_harvest:

Added a Zombie only ladder on the corner pole of the porch at the front of the house. (Where the vines are.)

Added extra beacons and highlights on some objectives to help navigation.

Adjusted physics clipping all around the level to prevent items from going into unreachable areas. In certain places thrown live grenades or I.E.D.s are able to pass through the physics clipping, like the windows and doors on the House.

Adjusted the triggers on the truck to make sure it can't be prevented from moving by players or items.

Adjusted fade distance on many of the props outside (like bushes, corn, and fencing).

Adjusted health of the bridge, some doors, and various props.

Adjusted the amount of supplies, and their balancing depending on the player count.

Adjusted time before the broadcast start playing on low players count.

Improved spawn management to keep the Zombies spawning close to the active objective. (Zombies will now only spawn on the road when the truck has stopped.)

Added emergency alert beeps to the broadcast.

Added more player clipping throughout the level to prevent players from getting into areas they shouldn't.

Added skins to the TV so there's static and an emergency broadcast screen.

Adjusted most lighting.

Changed the escape win/lose formula, only one Survivor escape is enough to win the map.

Changed fuse and keys spawning mechanic to prevent griefing. Infinite copies of the items can be grabbed from their spawn points. But if 5 or more copies exists in the world, they are deleted to prevent the server from crashing. (Copies in player inventories are not deleted.)

Changed the fuse and escape objectives to be capture points, giving a chance for Zombies to catch up to Survivors during these objectives.

Clipped the shack and fencing beside it outside to prevent Survivors from going behind them and hiding.

Added more detail throughout the level.

Made barricade and breakable doors glow red for Zombies when using Zombie Vision.

Made doors on the Barn breakable after radioing the military (prevents bottleneck Zombies in tunnel).

Made the big metal cabinet on the Barn's second floor spawn only on high player count.

Removed shortcut to the Bridge (the crates on the pickup truck).

Retextured the chimney with bump maps.

The red lights in the Basement will no longer turn off when the generator is turned on.

zpo_keretti:

Fixed lamps in the warehouse being destructible.

Fixed Zombies being able to turn the gas valve.

zpo_shreddingfield:

Added beacons and outlines to help inform players of their objectives.

Added Zombie spawns on top of the roof beside the garage. This is to prevent Survivors from using the road as a "chokepoint" to kill Zombies coming from the bus spawn area.

Adjusted how the Garage objective activate and progress.

Adjusted clips to allow Zombies to use the shortcut over the alleyway door, also added a ladder near the rooftop Zombie spawn to get up onto that ledge to take the shortcut.

Adjusted the amount of supplies, and how it's balanced to player count.

Improved spawn management to keep the Zombies spawning close to the active objective. (No more spawning by the Police Station when the objective is at the Parking Lot.)

Changed the side door entrance into Market to unlock by Survivors only with a button instead of a trigger.

Changed the "gas syphoning" objective to work like a capture point.

Physics clipping has been improved to help prevent Survivors items from going into unreachable places, and still allow grenades or I.E.D.s to be thrown through in certain places.

Player clipping has been adjusted in some areas.

Fixed cart being pushable from weird directions.

The radio is no longer breakable.

Made an optimization pass.

Made the breakable wall on the Zombie spawn in the parking lot glow red for Zombies, and balanced the walls health to player count.

The Survivors can no longer access the Playground, and the Zombie spawns in the Playground have been moved further out of sight when looking into the area.

Unlocked the partially broken metal door in the Police Station basement.

zpo_tanker:

Removed the ability for Survivors to exploit the Zombie clip at the boat's front by camping on a tiny spot (don't try it or you'll regret it).

The water inside of the ship will no longer kill you.

zpo_zomboeing:

Added more clips and "keys only" teleporters to prevent keys griefing.

Added player clips on top of ladders.

Added player clips to the railings in café so players can't crouch through them.

Changed some of the "prop_physics_multiplayer" in the Cafe that couldn't be moved to "prop_static" instead (performance).

Disabled shadows on all rotating doors.

Fixed battery clips and teleporters not being big enough to prevent griefing.

Fixed blue siren glow on police car in lobby being badly positioned.

Fixed broken blue doors between terminal and outside.

Fixed existing keys teleporters not being big enough.

Fixed incorrect translation key for lockdown objective.

Potential Z-fighting fix for one door in the terminal area.

Removed block bullets textured brush on one of the fences by Tower which the Zombies could eventually approach from.

zps_cinema:

Added Survivor clips inside Zombie spawns in the basement.

Adjusted volume of vending machine sound in arcade.

Changed how arcade machines turn off.

Changed some "prop_physics" to "prop_physics_multiplayer".

Fixed armor spawn in a locker in the basement.

Fixed infinite stamina when carrying delivery items.

zps_haunted:

Added delicious camper beans.

Added Survivors clip in front of Zombie spawns in the water.

Removed player clips on the bridge's sides, allowing players to jump over the sides into the water.

zps_ruralpanic:

Reduced amount of supplies.

zps_town:

Fixed infinite stamina when carrying delivery items.

Made more barricade boards, shotgun ammo, and pistol ammo spawn.

Opened up the back alley industrial area at low player count (less than 9 players).

Replaced 3rd floor Zombies spawn room in the back alley industrial area by the 2nd floor for performance reasons. Survivors can no longer go there.

Improved optimization.

Added some vehicles in the Park as cover for Zombies, and added an opening in the chain link fence.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where console commands could have junk data upon their creation.

Fixed duplicate entries in some materials that were causing errors in console.

Fixed melee, panic VO being played underwater.

Fixed normal pain VO being played underwater instead of the underwater one.

Fixed underwater death VO being played underwater only if the killing blow was drowning.

Minor visual updates to characters models.

Physics

Changed client-sided ragdoll physics simulation rate to match the server's tickrate.

Changed physics simulation rate to match the server's tickrate.

Fixed rough scrape friction sounds being used instead of smooth ones for low physics friction.

Player

Added third person walking animations.

Fixed bounding and collision boxes not being scaled if modded servers would scale up and/down the size of a player.

Fixed Zombie taunt voice line not being played after completing infection if another voice line was currently being played.

Potential fix for spastic player models on moving platforms when throwing props at them.

Server

Added a Steam ID 32 column (alongside the existing Steam ID 64) to the "status" console command.

Added "impulse 103" cheat to silence camping/coughing sounds when being idle.

Added "sv_zps_late_join_time" CVAR which allow servers operators to specify how long the late join period last in seconds (minimum = 0, maximum and default = 60).

Changed "nextlevel" CVAR behavior for servers running SourceMod. The CVAR will now sync itself with "sm_nextmap". Using Angelscript plugins and/or the built-in map vote system will also impact "sm_nextmap". This fixes various issues such as inconsistent map background loading images when switching maps.

Changed the "self infection" cheat from "impulse 102" to "impulse 104" (to prevent overriding Source's "impulse 102" spawn gib cheat).

Fixed checks for lag compensation sessions start being too late.

Fixed "server.cfg" & "server_hardcore.cfg" having obsolete ZPS v3.0 CVARs. Servers operators might want to backup these files before updating their servers in case SteamCMD overrides it!

Removed several "impulse" cheats related to Half-Life: Source and Half-Life 2(: DeathMatch).

Removed Source SDK 2013's internal game stats system (used internally by Valve for QA purposes).

[FGD] Fixed "human defend" and "human destroy" being swapped for "info_beacon".

[FGD] Updated description of door filters.

[FGD] Updated some of the entities mentioned above to include their additions/changes.

[VBSP, VVIS & VRAD] Increased the threads limit from 16 to 32.

[VBSP] Fixed smoothing groups not being applied to detail brushes.

User Interface

Added a button to toggle player mute in the player list dialog.

Added admin unmute/ungag actions to context menu in player list dialog.

Added an icon for the health HUD telling Survivors when they are under green inoculator effect.

Added barricade planks to "I need ammo" voice command.

Added menu animations for SourceMod/Angelscript.

Added new ammo icons for the Glock 17.

Added "{selfteam}" color for chat messages. It sets the color of the local client (not the one who's writing the message).

Added Steam's text filtering feature for the text chat (disabled by default, can be turned on/off with a client CVAR and/or in the ZP Options, filter's severity depends on the settings of your Steam account, a game restart is required to take changes into account).

Added Steam ID 3 to the debugging overlay.

Added the ability for Spectators to see client names in free roam view mode by aiming at them.

Changed the double click behavior in player list dialog to mute/unmute instead of showing the user's Steam profile.

Changed the font for the game instructor and game progress HUD in order to provide better compatibility with languages that uses kanji characters (Simplified/Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean...)

Changed scoreboard to no longer show infected players to clients who are in the Lobby and Spectator teams.

Changed Zombies lives HUD to be visible to Spectators.

Fixed ammo bank HUD digits and labels not being shown on 2k/4k resolutions.

Fixed cursor still being shown and moveable when holding any voice menu button down after turning from infection (thanks Shadow Walker).

Fixed rare cases when the map description could be broken.

Fixed scoreboard not sorting by "kills" if the "display and sort by kills" option was used.

Fixed SourceTV being shown in the player list dialog.

Fixed voice bans from the player list dialog not being saved/restored properly. _This fix added a "side-effect": if you mute a player, it will also "gag" him (you will no longer receive text messages from him in the text chat). This change has been added by Valve since Source SDK 2013 and if you want to revert to the old Source SDK 2007/ZPS v2.4 behavior where muting the voice does not "gag" the messages as well, you can check off the "Mute voice also mute text" check box in ZP Options (or set the "cl_mute_allcomms" client CVAR to "0" if you are familiar with the console).

Fixed voice menus still being shown while dying.

Moved the Zombie Vision highlight doors option from "Miscellanous (More)" panel to "Inventory / Zombie Vision" tab.

Removed confirmation dialog when muting/unmuting a player in the players list dialog (administrator commands still requires a confirmation).

Removed Source SDK 2013's auto-aim and Logitech G15 LCD code.

Weapons