Update 180222

Building names now shown to player after entering

Item names now shown to player when looking at an item

Items can now be dropped directly from the inventory UI

Items can be sold when in a store by dropping them from the inventory UI

Items can be bought when in a store by picking them up (and having enough gold)

Item prices now shown to player when looking at a saleable item in a store

More buff / debuff spell effect types available in random spell generation

Item descriptions are now dynamic and provide more information about items

Inventory item icons are now 3D and show the item itself

Plants now grow and can be harvested

Added procedural plant generation on top of base plant types

Fixed buff / debuff spells not showing what they target

Fixed bug where closing container with inventory button still interacted with container when inventory next opened

Fixed game time misalignment with slowed time bug

Refactored spell databases and expanded potential random generation of spells

Did a whole bunch of back-end refactoring around saving and loading that should (hopefully) not be at all visible to players