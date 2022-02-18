Building names now shown to player after entering
Item names now shown to player when looking at an item
Items can now be dropped directly from the inventory UI
Items can be sold when in a store by dropping them from the inventory UI
Items can be bought when in a store by picking them up (and having enough gold)
Item prices now shown to player when looking at a saleable item in a store
More buff / debuff spell effect types available in random spell generation
Item descriptions are now dynamic and provide more information about items
Inventory item icons are now 3D and show the item itself
Plants now grow and can be harvested
Added procedural plant generation on top of base plant types
Fixed buff / debuff spells not showing what they target
Fixed bug where closing container with inventory button still interacted with container when inventory next opened
Fixed game time misalignment with slowed time bug
Refactored spell databases and expanded potential random generation of spells
Did a whole bunch of back-end refactoring around saving and loading that should (hopefully) not be at all visible to players
EverWorld update for 18 February 2022
Update 180222
Building names now shown to player after entering
Changed files in this update