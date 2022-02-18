Beast incarnate - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Rus 310 driving seat is aligned to steering wheel

fix - Radiators cannot be filled should be fixed

New

added - New drivable Truck

added - New engine, suspension, radiator, wheels

added - Lod for ruins so you can see them from really far away

added - Some new POI ruins, loot places

added - Ability to get in driving mode without jumping in the cabin (stand near driving seat)

added - 8k sound for pissing

added - Ability to use L button to switch on headlights

added - "Easy map" to settings (use M to open map)

Changed

changed - Now the suspension can be interacted with when the wheels are still attached

changed - Mountaintop police is now random

changed - some prices got lowered

changed - Rus 310 now starts with a rusty overheating radiator and rusty oil leaking v8 engine to make your life easier

Some optimization, game should run a little bit better

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Time no longer stops after saving game

fix - Dying in 3rd person no longer bugs out

added - AI cars now respawn if they get stuck for 20sec

fix - Towbar caused truck/car to launch into oblivion when towbar is attached and put in backpack fixed

changed - Truck/car chassis now deforms more when crashing

fix - Missing buyable Towbar from Lupova / Komsodrinsk fixed

fix - Map is now not affected by graphics settings

fix - Accidental door opening when item is held no longer possible

changed - AI now respawns 120sec instead of 20sec when stuck

changed - Crouching is now faster

added - Enter driving mode button now can be changed in Input manager

added - Re-added Vsync

fix - dump bed cannot be attached after buying

fix - poloska fuel cap sometimes disappeared fixed

fix - gas can could push poloska when try to fill it fixed

fix - poloska backseat should now be usable as bed

fix - jerkins engine fan rotates after de-attached fixed

fix - g29 steering wheel only rotates halfway fixed

changed - debt removed for sellable items

changed - player house garage door now always have collision

changed - poloska engine cover now have collision when opening

added - numpad buttons can now be changed in input manager

added - g29 steering wheel support (g29 uses inverse pedals you have to check the "inverse pedal axes" button in car settings menu)

added - controller support (tested on SteelSeries Stratus Duo I don't know if other controllers work or not)

added - "smooth input" button for keyboards can now be switched on/off (car controls menu)