Beast incarnate - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Rus 310 driving seat is aligned to steering wheel
fix - Radiators cannot be filled should be fixed
New
added - New drivable Truck
added - New engine, suspension, radiator, wheels
added - Lod for ruins so you can see them from really far away
added - Some new POI ruins, loot places
added - Ability to get in driving mode without jumping in the cabin (stand near driving seat)
added - 8k sound for pissing
added - Ability to use L button to switch on headlights
added - "Easy map" to settings (use M to open map)
Changed
changed - Now the suspension can be interacted with when the wheels are still attached
changed - Mountaintop police is now random
changed - some prices got lowered
changed - Rus 310 now starts with a rusty overheating radiator and rusty oil leaking v8 engine to make your life easier
Some optimization, game should run a little bit better
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - Time no longer stops after saving game
fix - Dying in 3rd person no longer bugs out
added - AI cars now respawn if they get stuck for 20sec
fix - Towbar caused truck/car to launch into oblivion when towbar is attached and put in backpack fixed
changed - Truck/car chassis now deforms more when crashing
fix - Missing buyable Towbar from Lupova / Komsodrinsk fixed
fix - Map is now not affected by graphics settings
fix - Accidental door opening when item is held no longer possible
changed - AI now respawns 120sec instead of 20sec when stuck
changed - Crouching is now faster
added - Enter driving mode button now can be changed in Input manager
added - Re-added Vsync
fix - dump bed cannot be attached after buying
fix - poloska fuel cap sometimes disappeared fixed
fix - gas can could push poloska when try to fill it fixed
fix - poloska backseat should now be usable as bed
fix - jerkins engine fan rotates after de-attached fixed
fix - g29 steering wheel only rotates halfway fixed
changed - debt removed for sellable items
changed - player house garage door now always have collision
changed - poloska engine cover now have collision when opening
added - numpad buttons can now be changed in input manager
added - g29 steering wheel support (g29 uses inverse pedals you have to check the "inverse pedal axes" button in car settings menu)
added - controller support (tested on SteelSeries Stratus Duo I don't know if other controllers work or not)
added - "smooth input" button for keyboards can now be switched on/off (car controls menu)
