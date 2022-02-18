2/18/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.0.9

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another update for the game. This one is another small QOL update with some fixes, improvements, and other changes to make the game more polished. It does add a small amount of new content as well, but nothing major.

I'm hoping to release the second part of major update #1 with all the new gameplay content within the next two weeks, but that's a pretty ambitious goal. It'll be ready when it's ready.

Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Neko's dialogue not having the ">" pink to signify the start of a conversation branch

Fixed the random city background light system barely being visible at all (Was setup in such a way that the time of day setting was almost completely negating the effect)

Fixed Cpl Danzer not having a floating label in The Descent

Fixed Plug's (CyWare guy) text running off screen

Fixed a typo in Noah's conversation

Fixed floating labels not being perfectly centered

Fixed not being able to use items while broken (The status effect) but OUTSIDE combat (Inside combat, you're still screwed as intended)

Changes & Additions:

Added Tourist (Story) difficulty setting (+10 max health, +20 max mettle, -50% enemy stats, no exp reduction, achievements are NOT disabled just in case people are wondering - this difficulty is for people mainly just interested in the story/game world)

Added extra details about all the difficulties to be 100% informative about the changes they make

Rain raindrop speed has been increased by 33%

Storm raindrop speed has been increased by 66%

Darkened rolling fog exterior default opacity by 2 points

Increased rolling fog exterior default speed by 0.1

All 20 different dynamic weather effect patterns now dynamically effect rolling fog speed and opacity (It makes the various weather patterns look more unique and it makes the game world feel more alive)

Verge (Gambling minigame) text readout is now instant

Added Change bet option before the first round of Verge commences (In the case that you choose the wrong starting bet and want to change it)

Added Cancel game option before the first round of Verge commences (In the case you change your mind about gambling your food money away)

Verge bet is now deducted once you roll the first round instead of as soon as you place the bet (Once you roll, you're committed)

Shrunk the floating labels height and width considerably (The rectangles are smaller surrounding the text, thus taking up less screen space)

Added a warning music cue to play when a (Controlled) character is dying (0 Health)

Added a warning music cue to play when a (Controlled) character is broken (0 Mettle)

Added an alert music cue to play when a (Controlled) character dies (0 Health)

Added an alert music cue to play when a (Controlled) character breaks (0 Mettle)

Added an additional hint to the Rats Nest quest [spoiler](A rat will run straight to towards the nest the first time you enter the building with the quest active)[/spoiler]

Added essence drug (Provides 2% passive mettle regeneration but -20 combat initiative for a moderate duration)

Shortcut drug now also cures essence effects

Shortcut drug now costs 72 by default instead of 60

Added essence drug to drug dealer shops

Brightened the active party member selection border

Removed the word "Active" from the active party member selection border image

Added scanlines effect overlay to the active party member selection border image

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː