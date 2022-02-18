Key: Maze of Illusions 0.9.58

Version 0.9.58 arrived, and with it we brought small daily improvements, with that some small errors that we noticed or the community indicates to us, have been fixed, see some below:

- Fixed a critical bug that didn't save after Medium Mode Phase 22!

Continuing on the error mentioned above, to help those affected by the error, we added a temporary button in medium mode that unlocks all stages of the game (including bosses)

[img]https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/1811013700395293290/857A1CEEF4432F21842664B9E8A119F67086A481/?imw=5000&imh=5000&ima=fit&impolicy=Letterbox&imcolor=%23&imletterbox=false

[img]https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/1811013700395299222/A87D8A9E4CBD5C4077B1648F2DFE9DC19427D453/?imw=5000&imh=5000&ima=fit&impolicy=Letterbox&imcolor=%2300000000

Fixed bug of chains buggy in phase 28

Minor image errors fixed

Remembering that Key: Maze of Illusions has daily updates, so if you find an error, let us know before you criticize and rate the game poorly, as we will try to fix it as soon as possible! There's only one person who fixes bugs in the game (US), so it's extremely difficult to find all the bugs, so your help is very important to find the bugs and fix them.

Having said that, I also recommend you do the tutorial and start the game for the easy difficulty, the game is a precision platform masocore, no shame to start with the easy one to get the hang of the game, anyway, thank you all for playing and give your opinions, it helps a lot in the development and improvement of the Key :) ːsteamthumbsupː