Free Weekend and Discount!

Have you been itching to embrace your Action Hero life, but haven’t made the jump yet? Well, now you can with Pistol Whip’s free weekend right here on Steam! Starting February 18th (10:00 AM PST) and ending on the 20th, players can dive into the action-rhythm VR world of Pistol Whip.

Take on the world leaderboards in our Arcade mode, make your mark on our latest weekly challenge, and customize the way you want to play with an arsenal of weapons and modifiers at your disposal with the Styles System! Once you have made your way through the Arcade, be sure to check out our story-driven cinematic campaigns! Tackle the robot apocalypse in 2089, or hunt down outlaws in the Wild West adventure, Smoke & Thunder.

Pistol Whip will also be 30% off for heroes who want to continue their journey as the ultimate badass after the weekend wraps up.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079800/Pistol_Whip?utm_source=steam&utm_medium=stores&utm_campaign=freewknd&utm_content=newsblog

Grab your friends, challenge the leaderboards, and stay tuned for what we have coming to Pistol Whip in 2022!

Love,

Cloudhead Games