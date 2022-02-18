 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pistol Whip update for 18 February 2022

Free Weekend and Discount!

Share · View all patches · Build 8232188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Have you been itching to embrace your Action Hero life, but haven’t made the jump yet? Well, now you can with Pistol Whip’s free weekend right here on Steam! Starting February 18th (10:00 AM PST) and ending on the 20th, players can dive into the action-rhythm VR world of Pistol Whip.

Take on the world leaderboards in our Arcade mode, make your mark on our latest weekly challenge, and customize the way you want to play with an arsenal of weapons and modifiers at your disposal with the Styles System! Once you have made your way through the Arcade, be sure to check out our story-driven cinematic campaigns! Tackle the robot apocalypse in 2089, or hunt down outlaws in the Wild West adventure, Smoke & Thunder.

Pistol Whip will also be 30% off for heroes who want to continue their journey as the ultimate badass after the weekend wraps up.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079800/Pistol_Whip?utm_source=steam&utm_medium=stores&utm_campaign=freewknd&utm_content=newsblog

Grab your friends, challenge the leaderboards, and stay tuned for what we have coming to Pistol Whip in 2022!

Love,

Cloudhead Games

Changed depots in upcoming branch

View more data in app history for build 8232188
Pistol Whip Content Depot 1079801
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.