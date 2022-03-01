Share · View all patches · Build 8232167 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We've got quite a large update for Rugby 22, which brings some much needed corrections and improvements to the team rosters (including restoring some star players). Additionally, we've included some gameplay improvements & bug fixes which should make the overall gameplay experience a lot more enjoyable.

Let us know what you think about the update and read on for the full patch notes:

Licensing :

Some rosters have been updated:

Top 14

Montpellier Garbisi Paolo

Toulon Etzebeth Eben Ollivon Charles Kolbe Cheslin

Racing Gogichashvili Guram Nyakane Trevor Thomas Teddy



URC

Vodacom Bulls Steyn Morné

Cardiff Rugby Navidi Josh Williams Tomos

Edinburgh Watson Hamish Haining Nick Hoyland Damien

Glasgow Fagerson Zander Fagerson Matt

Leinster Conan Jack Larmour Jordan Byrne Harry

Emirates Lions Jantjies Elton

Munster Beirne Tadhg

Scarlets Williams Liam Halfpenny Leigh

Cell C Sharks Nché Ox Mbonambi Bongi Kolisi Siya Am Lukhanyo Mapimpi Makazole

DHL Stormers Kitshoff Steven Jantjies Herschel Willemse Damian

Benetton Rugby Steyn Abraham Brex Juan Ignacio Faiva Epalahame Morisi Luca

Ulster Vermeulen Duane



Some players have been updated:

Nationality Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls) Brok Harris (DHL Stormers) Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby) Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Rugby) Scott Andrews (Cardiff Rugby)

Position Michael Lowry (Ulster) is now Fullback (primary position) and Fly Half (secondary position)



Gameplay:

Goal kick has been added to the tutorials during the kick-off match

Improvements on all gameplans (such as: trajectories after a ruck, first pass, anticipation issue of the defensive team, specific corrections on the two gameplans related to extraction by the number 8, these two are not displayed anymore if they cannot be used)

Improvements on players' trajectory when receiving the ball after a ruck, maul or scrum

Improvements of the attacking team positions during a kick-off.

Improvements of the bomb kick strength during kick-off

Improvements on jackalling during a ruck: slightly larger timeframe, vibration feedback when used, AI can now occasionally use it and commit a foul

Improvements on the grubber kick: the ball should be more often playable on the ground. A gauge has been added to clarify the kick intensity

Online - Minor corrections and improvements (also added the triangle shape feedback showing the ball carrier)

Graphics & UI/HUD :

Related to the addition of the grubber gauge, HUD related to all types of open kick have been updated to be more cohesive

Fixed an issue with the kick input display when playing with the TV/Side camera

Fixed an issue preventing from restarting the match when doing it during the scrum cinematic

Slight improvements on grass usury which could appear too often

Bug Fixes: