Hello,
We've got quite a large update for Rugby 22, which brings some much needed corrections and improvements to the team rosters (including restoring some star players). Additionally, we've included some gameplay improvements & bug fixes which should make the overall gameplay experience a lot more enjoyable.
Let us know what you think about the update and read on for the full patch notes:
Licensing :
Some rosters have been updated:
Top 14
-
Montpellier
- Garbisi Paolo
-
Toulon
- Etzebeth Eben
- Ollivon Charles
- Kolbe Cheslin
-
Racing
- Gogichashvili Guram
- Nyakane Trevor
- Thomas Teddy
URC
-
Vodacom Bulls
- Steyn Morné
-
Cardiff Rugby
- Navidi Josh
- Williams Tomos
-
Edinburgh
- Watson Hamish
- Haining Nick
- Hoyland Damien
-
Glasgow
- Fagerson Zander
- Fagerson Matt
-
Leinster
- Conan Jack
- Larmour Jordan
- Byrne Harry
-
Emirates Lions
- Jantjies Elton
-
Munster
- Beirne Tadhg
-
Scarlets
- Williams Liam
- Halfpenny Leigh
-
Cell C Sharks
- Nché Ox
- Mbonambi Bongi
- Kolisi Siya
- Am Lukhanyo
- Mapimpi Makazole
-
DHL Stormers
- Kitshoff Steven
- Jantjies Herschel
- Willemse Damian
-
Benetton Rugby
- Steyn Abraham
- Brex Juan Ignacio
- Faiva Epalahame
- Morisi Luca
-
Ulster
- Vermeulen Duane
Some players have been updated:
-
Nationality
- Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls)
- Brok Harris (DHL Stormers)
- Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby)
- Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Rugby)
- Scott Andrews (Cardiff Rugby)
-
Position
- Michael Lowry (Ulster) is now Fullback (primary position) and Fly Half (secondary position)
Gameplay:
- Goal kick has been added to the tutorials during the kick-off match
- Improvements on all gameplans (such as: trajectories after a ruck, first pass, anticipation issue of the defensive team, specific corrections on the two gameplans related to extraction by the number 8, these two are not displayed anymore if they cannot be used)
- Improvements on players' trajectory when receiving the ball after a ruck, maul or scrum
- Improvements of the attacking team positions during a kick-off.
- Improvements of the bomb kick strength during kick-off
- Improvements on jackalling during a ruck: slightly larger timeframe, vibration feedback when used, AI can now occasionally use it and commit a foul
- Improvements on the grubber kick: the ball should be more often playable on the ground. A gauge has been added to clarify the kick intensity
- Online - Minor corrections and improvements (also added the triangle shape feedback showing the ball carrier)
Graphics & UI/HUD :
- Related to the addition of the grubber gauge, HUD related to all types of open kick have been updated to be more cohesive
- Fixed an issue with the kick input display when playing with the TV/Side camera
- Fixed an issue preventing from restarting the match when doing it during the scrum cinematic
- Slight improvements on grass usury which could appear too often
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some offside issues not being called by the referee
- Fixed an issue with some failed tackle attempts where the player falls down and takes too much time to stand back up
- Fixed an issue related to players' positions in pods which were pushing too far forward
- Fixed a bug with defensive players moving backward when going after the ball carrier
- Fixed some issues with the bounce of the ball after a kick
- Fixed an issue where some were commentaries played at the wrong time
- Fixed an issue occurring after doing trainings in career mode, which was resetting the user's options to default (difficulty, match length...)
Changed files in this update