Lawless Lands

Hey everyone!

This is a quick patch for an issue that was discovered relating to the morale system and item usage.

This update is for the main game and the expansion as well.

Update 2.3.9 Change Log:

Bug fixes:

-Fixed not being able to use items in certain instances while your character was at 0 morale

Note: You do NOT need to start a new game.

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː