The Greatest Foe Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is slated for release next week!

New Content

New Champion

A mysterious Samurai was just spotted in town. Shopkeepers at level 33 or higher may see her pay them a visit shortly. You’ve got what it takes to catch her attention, yeah?

Ashley is a Fighter type Champion well suited for any party. She provides small bonuses to her team’s Attack, Defense and Quest Speed. She’s not really trying, though. Ashley wants a challenge, preferably a lethal one. When facing off against bosses, all of her Leader Skill bonuses are doubled!

Extreme Dungeon Difficulty

A new difficulty level has been added to all dungeons. It can only be unlocked by maxing out a dungeon’s level.

In terms of difficulty, Extreme ramps up quite significantly. While early Extreme dungeons won’t be much of a challenge for experienced players, some of the later dungeons bulk up harder than even the Harpy Matriarch. Extreme monsters also have 20% accuracy by default, decreasing the evasion chance of opposite Heroes, and slightly increasing their Critical Hit rate against Heroes with negative evasion. Prepare adequately if you don’t want your socks blown off, and may the Goddess have mercy upon your souls if you run into a Miniboss.

In terms of rewards, Extreme dungeons drop more stuff overall, with some of the later ones even dropping Tier 11 items occasionally. Extreme bosses also have increased Key drop chances.

Major Changes

Guild Improvements

Guild Finder

Improved the algorithm. This should allow the system to find more appropriate guilds for early game players.

Keep in mind the system avoids showcasing inactive guilds, so if you have a lot of inactive players, you may want to kick some of them.

Automated Guildmaster Replacement

Guildmasters that fail to login for 2 weeks will be automatically demoted to Officer and have their Guildmaster status given to the oldest Officer in the guild. If no Officers are suitable, it will be selected among regular members.

Sleepy Guildmates

On the guild screen, guild members who have been inactive for more than a week will be shown sleeping at their desk. This is a purely visual effect, but may help guild leadership keep better track of their guild’s activity.

Friendly Wallace Advice

If the game detects that your guild is inactive, Wallace may decide to come in for a visit and recommend looking for a new one.

You’re free to ignore him! He will respect your decision, though he may come back again 2 weeks later if the situation hasn’t improved.

Minor Changes

Worker visitors will now only bring items for which they are the primary worker for. No more heavy armor tailored by Julia! Theodore and Sondra remain unchanged due to their special circumstances.

The fusion screen now displays the fusion time of crafts.

Ascension Score and Collection Score have been added to the guild leaderboard.

It is now possible to view all the tiers of a Content Pass’ task.

Players can now access the T11 seasonal offers so long as they own a T9 blueprint unlocked with research scrolls. Previously, Enchantments, Moonstones and Runestones did not count.

Balance Changes

Reduced gold requirement for Daily Piggy Banks.

Increased the gold cost to create a guild to 10k gold (from 2500).

Reduced the friendship point requirement for most guild friendship levels.

By Ashley’s request, effects that activate when facing bosses now apply against minibosses as well.

Tweaked the gem cost of a few Hero slots.

The Engineer is now available starting at level 23 (from 31).

Polonia now becomes available at level 26 (from 25).

Bug Fixes