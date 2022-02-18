Open Beta Quick Patch 2 - 2/18

Share · View all patches · Build 8231722 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy

The Major Point of this patch is to increase difficulty of the later tour matches and make sure early battles are fair.

Here is a list of the specific changes implemented in the new current Open Beta Build:

Scrap Titan Tour level 1: -1 Energy +2 card draw.

Real Good Boys Tour level 4: -1 energy.

Jackal Brothers Tour level 2 & 4: -1 energy.

Coin Ops Tour level 3: one fewer crew

Goo Fighters Tour level 5, 7, & 8 +1 Energy and more "belches"

Riff Rats Tour level 8: more "Share the Wealth" and Tour Level 9: More "Family" and Energy.

Jackal Brothers Tour Level 8 and 9: +1 Energy

Scrap Titan Tour level 8: more "Oil The Gears" and Tour level 9: one more "Scrapyard Dog"

Caper Crew Tour Level 9: One more "Demolitions Expert" and +1 Energy

Magic Portal moment now gives +1 morale.

"Remind All They Practiced" now gives 1 fewer Protection.

Miscellaneous other small changes.

Thanks so much for playing and good luck!