 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Battle Bands Open Beta update for 18 February 2022

Open Beta Quick Patch 2 - 2/18

Share · View all patches · Build 8231722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Major Point of this patch is to increase difficulty of the later tour matches and make sure early battles are fair.

Here is a list of the specific changes implemented in the new current Open Beta Build:

  • Scrap Titan Tour level 1: -1 Energy +2 card draw.
  • Real Good Boys Tour level 4: -1 energy.
  • Jackal Brothers Tour level 2 & 4: -1 energy.
  • Coin Ops Tour level 3: one fewer crew
  • Goo Fighters Tour level 5, 7, & 8 +1 Energy and more "belches"
  • Riff Rats Tour level 8: more "Share the Wealth" and Tour Level 9: More "Family" and Energy.
  • Jackal Brothers Tour Level 8 and 9: +1 Energy
  • Scrap Titan Tour level 8: more "Oil The Gears" and Tour level 9: one more "Scrapyard Dog"
  • Caper Crew Tour Level 9: One more "Demolitions Expert" and +1 Energy
  • Magic Portal moment now gives +1 morale.
  • "Remind All They Practiced" now gives 1 fewer Protection.
  • Miscellaneous other small changes.

Thanks so much for playing and good luck!

Changed files in this update

Battle Bands Open Beta Content Depot 1806381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.