Patch for Mac version, v1.1.1

Hi everyone, we've been aware of some issues with the Mac version and I so so appreciate your patience while we solve them. I've just updated the game with a new Mac build that should solve a fair number of startup errors that people have been experiencing.

It may not fix every bug though, so if you are still experiencing problems with this version please don't hesitate to reach out to us on our Discord.

Special thank you to ABunchOfBirds for helping me troubleshoot some bugs. I have a lead on the cause of a specific issue and will update you folks here when I make progress!

Wham wham,

Mark B