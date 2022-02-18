Brookhaven Release!

Brookhaven is now officially released! This has been a long two-year journey as a solo game developer, and I couldn't have done it without our lovely community. Brookhaven is a project that is close to my heart, and I have plans to continue adding new content (new romance options, more quests, more spells, etc.). I hope that the characters touch your heart as you explore this magical world. Thank you again for all of your support and love!

Brookhaven Sneak Peeks:











I'm also looking forward to seeing who everyone loves and despises when it comes to the characters. There will be a fanart competition over on the Discord with prizes, if anyone is interested in joining us.

If you experience any issues, please mention it in Bug Report (either on Steam or Discord). I'm working around the clock to make everything perfect, and I'm online most hours of the day.

Best Wishes,

Little_Amethyst

Twitter | Instagram | Discord