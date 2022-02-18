v0.21.19 - Quests rework, new gear, synchronized music player and more

Hey everyone!

This update has some changes that impact the initial look, how you play and interact with the game. As well as new weapons and gear, a bit of balancing and other smaller changes.

We just recently hit 250 reviews on Steam, which I am so grateful for! If you still haven't reviewed it, please don't hold back as it's one of the best ways to support development :D

The goal of many of these changes is to address some of the problems new players run into when playing the game. Some of them are:

With some objects being 2 tiles high, it was often confusing where you should click to interact with them and to destroy them. All objects in the game now have a custom hitbox for that.

Walls are now a bit shorter, to further help this, and it was easy to miss things behind a wall. This can be changed back in graphics settings, but I honestly think it looks better once you get used to it.

Previously, the sword attack animation was only visual. It's now possible to swing in both vertical directions, and the animation of the sword represents the hitbox. This change is quite drastic to how you use swords, and I may have to rebalance some of them later. Check out the GIF below, with hitboxes being shown to see what I mean.

Settlement quests were previously shared between all players. This was unintuitive, confusing and honestly worse, I think, than this new system. They are now unique to each player, so everyone can get rewards for what they are doing. So quest away!

Your quest progression will migrate, if you are the owner or part of the owner's team to the settlement.

You can now jam with your friends, or alone. Music players are now synchronized, and there is a new portable music player to play straight from your inventory.

This required quite a bit of changes to my much neglected audio engine, but I think it was worth it.

Behind the scenes, there is still a lot of time being put into the settlement system. It requires a lot of backend and engine work to expand for new features, make sure they work correctly, are optimized and so on. So stay tuned for that!

Some of the other features in this update include:

You now respawn much faster in singleplayer when dying to a boss.

Some balance changes to swamp and snow caves, as well as new enemies and crafting material.

Settlers can now insert more items at once into Grain Mills, composting bins etc.

Raiders now have boats and move much faster over water.

Items like ammo and potions will now be used from top to bottom first instead of reversed. Pouches still have priority.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Until next time,

Fair

0.21.19 changelog

Additions:

Added interact hitboxes for objects in the world.

Added the ability to attack vertically using swords.

Added Frost Staff magic weapon, crafted using Frost Shards.

Added Swamp Sludge crafting material.

Added Boulder Staff magic weapon, crafted from swamp materials.

Added Frozen Dwarf enemy to snow caves.

Added Magic Branch summon weapon, found in snow cave chests.

Added Balanced Foci trinket, crafted using the other foci trinkets.

Added Swamp Cave Spider variant to swamp caves.

Added melee Ivy Armor set and renamed Ivy Helmet piece.

Added Portable Music Player, bought from Traveling merchant when in stock.

Changes/misc:

Walls and doors are now truncated by default. Can be changed in graphics settings.

Settlement quests are now unique to every player.

Reworked sword attack hitboxes to represent the swing animation.

Deep ice now has less friction.

Wall torches can now be placed on any desired walls using rotation when placed.

Reduced singleplayer respawn time when dying to bosses.

The selected hotbar slot is now slightly more visible.

Changed tourist achievement to only count the major biomes.

Raiders now have boats and move faster across water.

You can now no longer take quests from settlements you do not have access to.

Touched up on demonic armor texture.

Pressing escape will now close the inventory if open.

Adjusted snow cave enemy spawn table slightly.

Made blue item color slightly more visible.

Increased the difficulty of swamp cave enemies slightly.

Ivy armor recipe now requires new Swamp Sludge crafting material.

Settlers will now drop off ingredients for multiple recipes in things like the Grain Mill.

Optimized settlers finding items in settlement storage.

Music players are now synchronized between players and will not restart if you leave and come back.

Items like ammo and potions will now be used from top to bottom first instead of reversed (Pouches still have priority).

Your map zoom levels are now saved.

Fixes:

Fixed auto opened doors sometimes not closing correctly.

Fixed GL errors when minimizing the game.

Fixed wall torches able to be placed on doors.

Fixed starting roasting station spawning on top of water.

Fixes a bunch of translations.

And other smaller changes and fixes.