Early Access: Fixes #1

Hi folks!

We are continually working to improve our game day by day and all your feedback is greatly appreciated! It is so wonderful to see all your videos, streams and content around our game and we really do love to hear from you.

Every week we're giving you detailed insight into what the current known issues are and which ones have been fixed!

Performance issues, framerate improvements (improved, but we are continuously working on this)

* Texture render improvements *

Free muffin causing crashes

Level 1: Player can get stuck inside the boat

Level 1:Player getting stuck where the Murkraken spawns

Level 1: Events can collide with scenario near the dock

Level 2: Fixing fall area that can get the player blocked

Level 3: Fixing bridge area causing player getting stuck

Level 3 boss: Player can get stuck inside the boss geometry

April icons for alternative weapons doesn't appear in game.

Text overflow on options/video **

Crystals melting animation doesn't appear.

* Rebinding keys makes some inputs unavailable

Interacting with objects can take the shooting inputs from the player

Game is not adapted for wide screens but can be selected as configuration

Full screen toggle is not working properly

* Giant anomaly murkors getting stuck inside the cargo *

Puzzle altar pieces fall through the floor making them unavailable **

It's safe to say, we've been busy! Thanks to all your feedback we've improved texture rendering and crushed bugs throughout levels 1-3. Work has been made into smoothing out the performance of the game - which we know lots of you are reporting in. We've made some improvements this week, and are doubling down week on week to address frame rate issues.

There's a few extra bits of feedback that have been pushed slightly out of this week's patch. Adapting the game for wide screens and working on the full screen toggle is still on our list for next week. Stay locked into the steam page next week for even more updates!