Blow Leaves on Your Phone

Dear Leaf Blowers,

I'm excited to announce that you can now blow virtual leaves on your Android phone! The mobile version comes with an updated UI, more content, many new upgrades, and much more.

Download Leaf Blower Revolution for Android

The game is free to play and there are no ads interrupting you from blowing leaves. All initial IAPs are similar to the Steam version. Note that if you have purchased a DLC pack on Steam, it is not available on the Google version. However, you can claim your daily rewards twice this way!

If you played the game on Steam already, you can also transfer your progress to your phone and vice-versa via cloud saving. Google cloud saving is also available as well as many new achievements to hunt for.

I'd like to thank the community for your feedback and all your support. It's been an awesome ride, and I'm already excited for future updates.

Thanks so much!

:borbsip: