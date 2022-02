The game is released to early access, and for now I'm going to focus on improving spell crafting. I want to enable players to discover "special" spell combinations that create unique effects - for example, the starter spell "Dash" should be cartable with a base of "Kinetic" and an aim part of "Self".

I have a few ideas for unique spells like that, and I feel like they're core to the game.

Let me know if you find any bugs. 🎮