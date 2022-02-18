0.8.6 Hotfix

Hmm… here we are for yet another hotfix.

Since we’re fixing gamebreaking bugs such as crashes, we thought it would be a good thing to deploy them before the week-end. Just so you can have a more stable experience.

Here’s the list of fixes:

Hotfix 0.8.6 Changelist

• Updated and improved Russian translation

• Fixed another animation issues with the Goliaths

• Fixed a crash occurring when the server player would use certain weapon mods

• Fixed a crash occurring when you enter a safe zone

• Speculative fix: Switching levels should no longer crash the game

You know the drill now... happy robot bashing :)