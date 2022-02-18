 Skip to content

Roboquest update for 18 February 2022

0.8.6 Hotfix

0.8.6 Hotfix

Hmm… here we are for yet another hotfix.

Since we’re fixing gamebreaking bugs such as crashes, we thought it would be a good thing to deploy them before the week-end. Just so you can have a more stable experience.

Here’s the list of fixes:

Hotfix 0.8.6 Changelist

• Updated and improved Russian translation

• Fixed another animation issues with the Goliaths

• Fixed a crash occurring when the server player would use certain weapon mods

• Fixed a crash occurring when you enter a safe zone

• Speculative fix: Switching levels should no longer crash the game

You know the drill now... happy robot bashing :)

