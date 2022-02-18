0.8.6 Hotfix

Hmm… here we are for yet another hotfix.
Since we’re fixing gamebreaking bugs such as crashes, we thought it would be a good thing to deploy them before the week-end. Just so you can have a more stable experience.
Here’s the list of fixes:
Hotfix 0.8.6 Changelist
• Updated and improved Russian translation
• Fixed another animation issues with the Goliaths
• Fixed a crash occurring when the server player would use certain weapon mods
• Fixed a crash occurring when you enter a safe zone
• Speculative fix: Switching levels should no longer crash the game
You know the drill now... happy robot bashing :)
Changed files in this update