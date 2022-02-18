An Update On Model Builder

Hi everyone 👋

We wanted to first and foremost thank you for the support towards our game and let you know that a new update has just been released! See below for the full release notes!

We are just a small team of indie developers, and the reaction to Model Builder has positively blown us away! We never expected such a warm response and community so quickly.

It’s been a crazy launch period! The team has worked around the clock, with many long days and nights spent preparing fixes and making the game as great as it should be. We’ve drunk a lot of energy drinks, slept in the office, and the pile of shame contained from the growing tower of pizza boxes kept growing… but IT WAS WORTH IT!



First night in the office



Day after the premiere!

Your patience, understanding, and enthusiasm towards the game has been the motivation to keep us going. We will be releasing a Titan Forge Dragonborn Fighter Model as a FREE gift to say thank you for your patience and support 👇

This is just the start for Model Builder. We have so many big plans! From free content updates, DLCs, new tools, and even new features. We are even looking to partner with well-loved brands and games to offer unique content that will expand and enrich the game, too. All of this is led by you, our wonderful community and your invaluable feedback.

Our goal is to bring the joys of model building to as many people as possible, and make the game as accessible to all. We have released 6 hotfixes so far to address the top priority issues reported by players. The game should also perform much better on lower end devices now.

We have also introduced a Beginners Guide, added auto save functions, removed the Carpet Monster bug and created a ‘known issues’ board on Discord that will be updated regularly. We are also looking at improving the in-game tutorial to break down even more barriers to the game.

Here’s another tasty update filled with fixes, updates, and quality of life improvements.

As mentioned above, we have also implemented the Dragonborn FREE GIFT to thank you for your patience with us during the launch period.

Added FREE Gift - Dragonborn Figurine

Fixed Carpet Monster Bug (missing parts are now restored when opening the projects)

(missing parts are now restored when opening the projects) Story models are shown as “unlockable” in the Sandbox Mode interface

Autosave is now created when changing game mode

is now created when changing game mode Performance optimizations for Unit-01 Gunbot model

Fixed black screen on startup for some devices

for some devices Fixed graphics settings not loading correctly , resulting in poor performance on game start

, resulting in poor performance on game start Assembly Tool now works properly on models that do not have sprues

on models that do not have sprues Fixed element masking in the Career Mode

Lack of upgrade to masking tape now correctly disables the "Mask Element" button in the Masking Tape inspector

Fixed lightmaps & some texture artifacts

Fixed missing parts in “Alternative Tank” quest

As lifelong model building enthusiasts ourselves, we know just how important it is to create an experience that is not only true to real life model building, but one that is also fun and creative for those of all skill levels. It is sometimes hard to explain what Model Builder is to others, the game isn’t here to replace real life modeling, but more so to be an enjoyable experience for real life builders of all skill levels and for those who are looking to get into the hobby.

Have any thoughts or suggestions for the game? Let us know on our social media or Discord! We are always active and listening. Even if we don’t respond to every comment, just know that your voice is heard and matters.

Thank you again. We can’t wait to share what is next for Model Builder.

The Model Builder Team

