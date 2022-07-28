 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Autonauts vs Piratebots update for 28 July 2022

Autonauts VS Piratebots is OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 8230672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Autonauts Fans! The vile Piratebots are finally here: automate to defend, defend to automate!

To celebrate the launch of Autonauts VS Piratebots we’ll be offering everyone a 10% launch discount on the game and an exceptional half-off offer to all owners of the original game.

Head over to the Autonauts Mega Bundle page to take advantage of this incredible limited time promotion and complete your collection.

New to the franchise? We’ve got you covered!

The original Autonauts is now 50% off as well, and thanks to the Autonauts Mega Bundle[LINK] there has never been a better chance to join in on the fun!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link