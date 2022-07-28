Autonauts VS Piratebots is OUT NOW

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Autonauts Fans! The vile Piratebots are finally here: automate to defend, defend to automate!

To celebrate the launch of Autonauts VS Piratebots we’ll be offering everyone a 10% launch discount on the game and an exceptional half-off offer to all owners of the original game.

Head over to the Autonauts Mega Bundle page to take advantage of this incredible limited time promotion and complete your collection.

New to the franchise? We’ve got you covered!

The original Autonauts is now 50% off as well, and thanks to the Autonauts Mega Bundle[LINK] there has never been a better chance to join in on the fun!