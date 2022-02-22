 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Monstrum 2 update for 22 February 2022

Season 3 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8230621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy there!

Season 3 is now live, and you know what that means… More skins, costumes, and nameplates so you can look fancy while you hunt down those pesky Prisoners (or while you’re being brutally murdered of course).

Take a look at what we’re adding here:

Prisoners

9 Prisoner costumes

16 Prisoner accessories

22 Nameplates

Monsters

7 Brute skins

8 Baghra skins

3 Malacosm skins

In addition to the brand new Season 3 goodies, we’ll be moving all of the Season 2 cosmetics over to the store so don’t worry, you can still bag them if you work hard enough!

That’s all we’ve got for you today, but keep an eye out for more soon.

Changed files in this update

Monstrum 2 Content Depot 1093171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.