Ahoy there!

Season 3 is now live, and you know what that means… More skins, costumes, and nameplates so you can look fancy while you hunt down those pesky Prisoners (or while you’re being brutally murdered of course).

Take a look at what we’re adding here:

Prisoners

9 Prisoner costumes

16 Prisoner accessories

22 Nameplates

Monsters

7 Brute skins

8 Baghra skins

3 Malacosm skins

In addition to the brand new Season 3 goodies, we’ll be moving all of the Season 2 cosmetics over to the store so don’t worry, you can still bag them if you work hard enough!

That’s all we’ve got for you today, but keep an eye out for more soon.