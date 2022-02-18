DD#57 Is that Trump? O_o

Hi everyone. Welcome to another week's DD.

To begin with







Yes, we have Trump in the game files now. I simply cannot put together a modern-day game taking place in a world similar to ours without him. Otherwise, who will make everything great again? And who are some people going to use Sanders' Steel chair on? Like him or hate him, there are going to be all kinds of fun, drama, and conspiracy theories. The story will also explain why he looks more than 20 years younger as there is always a twist somewhere out there.

Although he has not appeared in the game yet, he will be part of the game eventually along with the side quest "Wrong Side of History."

As the art assets of this side quest are getting a bit more completed, some updates to this quite old quest just happened this week. You can now break him out of there by persuasion, threatening, or deceiving. Meanwhile, the house will play another part in the story at this stage. You can now also get in there via multiple ways, such as picking its lock by bombs. Even though, someone will certainly not feel quite happy about that.

There are two challenging parts of making pure story updates. The first one is I will need to avoid spoilers. Thus, I am basically just hitting around the bush here. (And, nope, President Bush is not planned to be added into the game for people to hit in the near future.) Another problem with purely story updates is the replayability, thus, I plan to offset it with many diverse solutions and non-linear progression. (You can break the prisoner out and break into the junkyard house at any order.)

In the meantime, we also had Valentine's Day this week, some related updates have been made on that day, taking place in the Bazaar. All those Valentine's Day-related contents are triggered based on local system time. Thus, if anyone missed it, just set your local system time back to Feb. 14th. The power of time is on our side. :)



Other changes of the week include making Vampires drink blood better, some system improvements (including finally fixing the dead-before-combat graphics issue.), new clothes for high schoolgirls, and other weird kinds of stuff along the way.

That's for this week. :)

Today's change log:

#########Content##############

Added a computer in the current time of mayor's office located in the Queensmouth Town Hall 2F.

Added some documents on this computer. (It shall explain why the current mayor cannot be found in the town hall while the other is here. He is always here.)

A part of the map changed in the mayor's office.

Dr. Jackel's medical robot now sells blood. But, it's at a ridiculously high price.

[Cooking]New food: Bloody Meat Soup

[Cooking]New food: Bloody Rotten Meat Soup (Those are blood-based soups, extra effects on vampires. See below.)

#########System###############

Changed the way item effect works. The system now makes a deep copy of the item and applies all the modifiers before taking effect.

Blood or blood-based products now have much greater effects on vampires. (Blood will likely have a similar effect on UPEP3002 in the future.)

#########DEBUG###############

Fixed a bug in the "randomweaponuserright?" function that may sometimes misjudge if the user of a weapon or equipment is human.