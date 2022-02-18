Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.8)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.8 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Fixes

Fixed the initial camera zoom/position in custom missions using lights placed far away from the scene

Fixed the loading of custom missions using unsupported scenarios

Temporarily disabled the extra fog of war groups to see if it improves performances

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.