v0.23 Patch Notes (Optimization Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!

We're exited to share our new patch with you!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

!!! START WITH A NEW GAME IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED AFTER THE UPDATE FOR THE BEST EXPERIENCE !!!

v0.23 Patch Notes:

New content;

New Bandit Camps are added to several locations around the map

Marble Street of Ephesus added to city

New areas added to map

New fishes added to the waters around Ephesus

Great Maeander River added to map

Ephesus's South City Walls are added

Improvements;

New houses added to Hillside Houses

Animal and NPC AI system completely changed for better experience

Optimization improvements are implemented

Landmarks (Agora, Temple) are remodeled for visual and optimization purposes

Folliages are reorganised

Pit Fight area is redesigned

Bug fixes;

Several minor bug fixes

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.