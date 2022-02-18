Vambrace: Cold Soul Patch 1.11 available!

To our amazing community,

This is Minho Kim from Devespresso Games. It's been a while, and I hope you are all doing well!

Thank you all so much for playing Vambrace: Cold Soul and keeping it on your library. It was a pretty long journey to develop the game as well as update it. I hope you know we care its legacy! ❤️

So here are the patch notes:

Tutorial Images are updated based on the changed GUI of 1.10.: Some tutorial images have been out-dated and not matched with the updated GUI of 1.10. Now those are fixed.

Southern District "DEAD MAN'S ALLEY" Exit Path Bug Fix: Previously, when you pass through some specific route in 'Dead Man's Alley' course, the exit led you to a wrong coordinate. It is fixed.

Achievement <The Prosecutor> and <Avenger> Bug Fix: Many people have been suffering with this bug... Now you can get those achievements, if you haven't. After dealing with the traitor, please talk with the NPC who is happy by your choice.

City Maps (Dalearch, Dalearch Field, and Haven) Auto Save System Fix: Minor polishing to reduce RAM usage.

The patch fixes old bugs and glitches, and I hope it makes you happy. Icenaire and Dalearch will remember your adventure. The saga will return with new stories...

Till then and take care everyone!

Minho, over and out.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/904380/Vambrace_Cold_Soul/