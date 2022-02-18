New Build!

Customizable girls new items and minigame Improvements

This week, we are happy to let you know that we have added new interesting additions to the customizable NPC. You can now add unusual items to your custom girl which include cat and fox ears, tails, demon horns and etc. More of these will be added in the future so have fun experimenting. We also made some overall improvements to the sex minigame with your customized girl, we added sounds to the menu and facial animations during their idles as well as other minor fixes.

New position for the interactive sex in VR

In the VR interactive sex scene, which you can try out in the experimental hall we added a new position that you can try out with Erika. The position was the most requested one by our players and we plan to add more in the future.

New voice lines and polish to our new thick girl

We added voice lines to the interactive girls when you touch their face. We gave the thick girl a new face that you voted on last week, along with facial animations and we added physics to her boobs, hair and cape. You can check those out in the “Interactive Girls Room” in the Experimental hall.

What kind of game levels do you like?

Do you want big open levels that you're free to explore at your own pace? Or more linear levels that you go through at the pace of the story? Are dark and mystical levels the coolest? Do you for some reason love water levels in games?