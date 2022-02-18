Feb 18th - Azrael Sand

Finally, the sand dungeon is now open! Venture into human world to uncover the truth about who was the mastermind behind their attack on underworld's Purgatory. This is a 3 demons, 9 maps-long dungeon. So be prepared for many advisories that human will throw at you. (We couldn't complete all the boss move, so the demonic and satanic quest is currently disabled for now.)
We also added new wedding costume for menalisa to PvP shop. So be sure to check it out. :)
Patch Note v7.60
Added new machine monsters: Desert Tank, Desert Chopper.
Add new angel monsters: Holy Bishop, Azrael.
Added new dungeon item drops: (5%, 10%, 15% and 40%)
Added new collectible shop (Pirate) to Azrael Sand's 8th map.
Added new consumable item to collectible shop (Pirate): Soul Pot S, Soul Pot M, Soul Pot L (instantly add 1, 3, 5 souls to user.)
Added new noobic and humanic conquest for Azrael Sand.
Add new Azrael Sand's animas: Holy Penance I-IV (Return 4-10% MHP every time a skill is used.)
Add new menalisa's wedding scpter to PvP Shop. (+10 str, -5 vit, -5 dex, -5 tal, +15% light dmg)
Add new menalisa's wedding costume to PvP Shop. (+20 str, -10 vit, -10 dex, -10 tal, +20% light dmg)
Update Oyama's Chinese costume to [-10 str, -10 vit, -10 dex, +20 tal, +20% water dmg]
Update Oyama's Chinese karana to [-5 str, -5 vit, -5 dex, +10 tal, +15% water dmg]
Added 500 silver rewards for each correct answer to Mara's Fan Club.
