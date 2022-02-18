Feb 18th - Azrael Sand

Share · View all patches · Build 8229915 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 13:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Finally, the sand dungeon is now open! Venture into human world to uncover the truth about who was the mastermind behind their attack on underworld's Purgatory. This is a 3 demons, 9 maps-long dungeon. So be prepared for many advisories that human will throw at you. (We couldn't complete all the boss move, so the demonic and satanic quest is currently disabled for now.)

We also added new wedding costume for menalisa to PvP shop. So be sure to check it out. :)

Patch Note v7.60