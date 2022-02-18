Features:

Added the single player map <Peaceful Countryside>.

Improvements:

The single player map selection screen has been changed to be the same as in multiplayer.

Unit's size now scale slightly according to the weapon's grade.

Balance:

The stats ​​of all units have been readjusted.

Adjusted the 1-1 difficulty level, which became more difficult as a result, to be similar to the previous one.

Fixed:

Fixed an issue that caused units to move strangely when equipped as soon as they are spawned.

Fixed an issue where campaign stages would not start. Thank you so much for reporting. ːsteamsadː

While editing the data to adjust the difficulty and expand the content in earnest,

I realized that the existing ARMOR stat balance played a role in defense so much that it either didn't break at all, or that once it did, the game would be lost.

(Of course, it wasn't intended this way in the first place)

Therefore, if I lowered the armor stat, I had to readjust all the monsters that were set accordingly.

(Otherwise you will end up with a terrible difficulty)

It was confirmed that the difficulty change was not significantly felt in the previous 1-1 ~ 1-5 campaign stages,

Starting with the 2-1 campaign, each singleplayer / multiplayer map may have a difficulty effect.

(sorry I haven't checked all of them yet ːsteamsadː)

As a result, difficulty balancing work + improvement work will be done until next week.

Also two big bugs fixed this week are due to the addition of multiplayer. (Sorry for this too ːsteamsadː)

Therefore, I ask for your understanding for not being able to work on a lot of content this week.