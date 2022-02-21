Train Life - Patch #15

Patch #15 - Build 19517

Today's patch has the much anticipated performance stabilization fixes for our last patch. We apologize for it taking so long to get a hotfix out, but our internal tests showed drastically improved performance so we hope that you all experience similar results. Let us know how it plays!

More information on Update 3 will hopefully arrive in the coming weeks, as we have lots of exciting stuff to share and show off!

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Fixed a few issues related to speed limits on sections near Gorzów, Dresden, and Prague

Gameplay Inverted the colouring on the chassis weight comparison – Down good, up bad. Now down green, not red. Now up red, not green. This makes me want to do a whole series of patch notes written like a caveman. Maybe one day… Fixed an issue with cars randomly disappearing – Technically this was not auto theft because nobody reported them stolen Fixed an issue where there were incorrect images for some train parts – I tried replacing them with memes, but the coders caught me

Stability & Performance Fixed an issue with culling volumes that were causing frequent FPS drops – No jokes on this one, let us know how your performance is!



