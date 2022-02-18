February Update

Dear friends,

Many thanks for your feedback about the last series of changes. We are not the Governors of this town, who care about nothing but their own interests. We think of ourselves as engineers: we tweak, we try, we listen, and then we tweak some more. So your comments and suggestions are very much welcome!

From this month, we're getting back to regular, monthly updates of the game.

These updates will add new content as well as fix known issues, and introduce changes in the balance.

Important to keep in mind: a lot of the bigger changes we move to Gremlins, Inc. 2, because with the updated architecture it will be much easier to make those already in the next version of the game.

REBALANCING

In late January, we changed the effects of 6 cards. This lead to a pretty great discussion. As a result, we're making the following changes:

ːcardsː An Award Ceremony

Change:

You get +ːmaliceː1 → +ːmaliceː2

Special rule: An opponent of your choice loses $200. An opponent of your choice loses ːscoreː2. An opponent of your choice loses ːvotesː5.

Reason:

In team sessions, the effect of not being able to choose a target turned out to be very significant, so we decided to revert to the original effect. On the other hand, being thrown in the jail with no money at all is one of the worst experiences for players, so we changed getting jailed to losing votes.

ːcardsː A Friendly Bailiff

Change:

Cost: ːvotesː2 → ːvotesː3

Special rule: A player of your choice pays you $250.

Reason:

Several people mentioned that the calculation of 40% is troublesome, and we agree. Such card was also difficult to play in team sessions. Therefore, we reverted to the same effect as before. On the other hand, we found out that the rate of playing this card for effect was higher than we thoughts, so we updated the cost.

A Compromising Document

Change:

Special Rule: the Governor loses ːvotesː2, stops being the Governor, and gets ːmaliceː2. You can play another Court card in this turn.

Reason:

As a result of our research, we found out that this card has not been played very often in the past. Therefore, we decided to change it. This change is very much in line with the card name and visuals.

TWO NEW CARDS

In the previous announcement we asked for your opinion on the ideas of three new cards.

Based on the feedback, we decided to start working on two of these cards – we expect to add them to the game with the March update.

NEW CARD: GLASNOST

Location: The Court

Cost: $50

Move points: 1

Type: Normal

Get: ːvotesː1, -ːmaliceː1

Special rule:

An opponent of your choice reveals any number of cards in their hand. That player gets ːmaliceː1 and gives you ːvotesː1 for each card in their hand that were not revealed.

“It’s true that the poor have the right to know about the actions of the rich. It is also true that the rich have the right to make that right to know as difficult to exercise as possible.”

This card was supposed to be played for free. But now it shows the cost of $50... We don't know the details, but it seems that the right to make it more difficult to exercise the right to know still exists everywhere. By the way, just look at the expression on the face of the man to the right of the card. What an unpleasant look on his face. It is understandable why someone would exercise their right to make the right to know difficult.

NEW CARD: FULL HOUSE

Location: The Casino

Cost: Free

Move points: 1

Type: Secret

Get: -

Special rule:

Show your hand. You are not arrested even if you have criminal cards (they are, however, discarded). Get $100 if any 2 cards have the same number of move points. For each additional card with the same number of move points as the pair, get additional $100.

“Even small things can have a big effect when they accumulate, whether it's the cards or the fools.“

Unlike the initial idea, the card is now secret. Also, the move points are now 1, so it is no longer a card that is sure to be profitable if only you can get it. By the way, how many bouncers do you see on the illustration? And would you ask them for $100, since they make a pair?

Fixed tournament points.

Mulligan timer is extended (under Normal settings, 5 seconds are added).

The deck for the Asia ranked sessions is now the same as the European deck.

Additions and corrections were made in the Credits section (did you know we have one?).

Fixed several bugs related to the display of the session log.

Added "close" button to the banner promoting Spire of Sorcery, a new game that we currently develop. By the way, it was recently reviewed by SplatterCat, and the review has 200.000 views and a lot of positive comments already. We recommend that you do not click on this new button before making a purchase.

Fixed a few bugs related to localization.

We wish you a great rest of the week, and we're going to focus now on the upcoming tournament.

Speaking of tournaments, would you participate in a team tournament, if we run it this month?

2x2 or even 2x2x2.

We think it's been a while since the clockwork town saw such fun.

And we can set the keys for Spire of Sorcery as the pool prize. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!